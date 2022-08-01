This Donut Grilled Cheese in Ogunquit, Maine is Worth The Drive

Read on wjbq.com
WMTW
Need a sweet treat? Maine has some of the best ice cream in New England
Who makes the best ice cream in all of New England? Yankee Magazine is out with its list of best ice cream stands. Many of the stands are in Maine. At Toots in North Yarmouth, all the ice cream has to be made in-house and by hand. The shop is...
Don’t Be Sad Klondike’s Choco Taco is Gone – This Portland Version is Way Better!
Klondike schmondike. This Choco Taco from Bird & Co. wipes the floor with the Klondike version. Klondike's Choco Taco has been around for about 40 years and they decided to stop making them. That news was an arrow through my heart!. I vowed to find a local version. I not...
Wells Restaurant Named One of the Best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in America
For 35 incredible seasons, celebrity chef Guy Fieri has been trekking across America to put a spotlight on some great food being made by the country's best diners, drive-ins and dives. Despite airing more than 400 episodes, the Food Network series remains as popular as ever. In fact, Fieri's fanbase has become notorious for planning vacations around visiting many of the restaurants he features on his shows.
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10
This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy to sell Maine's top selling spirit in collectible lighthouse bottles
PORTLAND, Maine — Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy is produced through M.S. Walker in Massachusetts, but it's quite iconic in Maine. For more than 20 years, it was the top selling liqueur product in the state. In 2008, Mainers consumed nearly one bottle for every man, woman, and child in our 1.3-million population.
What Business Should Go Next to Hannaford’s on Central Ave in Dover, New Hampshire?
These are the questions that Dover locals have been asking themselves forever: why is this space empty? When will a new business take over? What might that place be?. We're talking about this spot, situated right next to the Hannaford's on Central Ave. It's sat empty for years and years.
nrcm.org
Loons, Balloons, and Pontoons
A local radio station asked the question earlier this week, “What have you done this summer that you have never done before?”. My answer: My husband, Chris, and I bought a boat. Yup. That’s right. We spent a day out on my brother- and sister-in-law’s pontoon boat and decided...
Buxton is Celebrating Turning 250 With a ‘Humdinger’ of a Parade
Turning 250 only happens once and Buxton is pulling out all the stops starting on Friday, August 5, and wrapping up on Sunday, August 7. The fun starts Friday at Tory Hill’s Weymouth Park at 5 p.m.with food trucks and a bunch of stuff for the kids. The Time Pilots band will put on a free concert from 6-9 p.m. I love the Time Pilots so much that, they played at my wedding! This will draw a big ol' crowd.
Eater
Farewell to the Chop Suey Sandwich, an Unlikely Icon of Massachusetts’s North Shore
Loaded with savory, saucy bean sprouts and barely contained by a modest hamburger bun, the chop suey sandwich at the Salem Lowe restaurant is a micro-regional curiosity and a North Shore icon. Locals and visitors to Salem, Massachusetts, have been enjoying this summertime staple for decades, dispensed from a modest takeout window located in scenic Salem Willows park.
WATCH: What It Looks Like When You Run the Beach to Beacon 10K
Race Week is finally here! The annual 10K in Cape Elizabeth goes off this Saturday morning. Whether this is your first time running the race, or you just want to see what the course looks like from the runners' perspective, take a look at these videos. This is not a hard race, but it certainly is not an EASY one. Especially when you get into miles 4-6 and hit those rolling hills.
'No Knead Focaccia' simplifies making fresh bread at home
PORTLAND, Maine — Dale Barnard is the chef at Old Port Sea Grill in downtown Portland. He joined us in the 207 kitchen to share a recipe for bread that can be ready in under an hour. Ingredients:. 3 cups all-purpose bread flour. 2 cups warm water. 1 package...
It Must Be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
Funtown Hints at the Return of the Haunted Mansion in 2023
In terms of amusement parks, the voice of the fans has never seemed more powerful than they do today. After Story Land rolled out their adults-only, 21+ nostalgia nights, fans of Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco, Maine, wondered out loud if the popular park would do something similar. After some logistics were worked out, Funtown listened and launched their first adults-only night this summer to great success. But there's another specific thing that fans of Funtown just haven't been able to let go of, and Funtown may just be listening.
Things to Do and See at Portland’s First Friday Art Walk This Week
Portland is home to talented creators, artists, and musicians from near and far proud to call Maine their home, a unique and quaint state that loves to showcase its residents’ brilliance. While Portland boasts many events, venues, and places to promote art all year round every day of the...
Grab Your Broomstick and Fly to Salem For a ‘Hocus Pocus 2′ Screening This October
During the month of October, the streets of Salem become filled (sometimes even more than filled) with tourists and other fans of the macabre, Hocus Pocus, horror, and anything that relates to Fall/Halloween. Are you a Hocus Pocus fan? Well, a once-in-a-lifetime experience will happen in Salem, MA later this...
Road Trip: Giant Animatronic Insect Exhibit in New Hampshire Open All Summer Long
If you've ever wanted to know what it might be like to live out a scene from "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" in real life, there's a science center in New Hampshire that wants to make your dreams come true. The Squam Lakes Natural Science Center has made some very noticeable additions to their nature trail in the form of large, animatronic insects that the entire family can interact with.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best mini golf in New Hampshire
Looking for some summer fun? Check out the best places for mini golf in New Hampshire, as picked by our viewers. When you're done on the mini golf course at Twinkle Town, try some of the homemade ice cream for sale. 2. (tie) Paradise Falls Mini Golf in Moultonborough. One...
Amazon eyes Scarborough as site for warehouse
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The town of Scarborough could possibly be the next home for a global retail and shipping giant. According to the executive director of the Scarborough Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO), Amazon has inquired about potentially building a warehouse in the town. "We have gotten some inquiries from...
Peppa Pig Live is Coming to Portland, Maine This Fall
Peppa Pig has been a Nick Jr. staple since 2004. It follows the life and family of, you guessed it, Peppa Pig. Peppa is a young pig living, learning, and adventuring with her friends including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. Peppa Pig is a British children's cartoon that...
STAY SAFE: Maine Temperatures to Reach ‘Dangerous’ Levels on Thursday into Friday
I think it's official now. We have finally entered the 'dog days of summer'. Hold on, I don't actually know what that means so I'm gonna go Google it. Okay I'm back, and I have what I think is a solid definition from Google. Here's what the world's largest search engine says about it,
