Dennis, MA

Unclaimed Powerball Winning Ticket For $500,000 Set To Expire After Thursday

By CBSBoston.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 8 days ago

DENNIS (CBS) — An unclaimed $500,000 Powerball prize that was won last August is close to expiring.

UPDATE: $500K Powerball Prize Claimed By Cape Cod Man 1 Day Before Expiration

The Massachusetts Lottery announced Tuesday that the winning ticket, which was drawn on August 19, 2020, was bought at the South Dennis Mobil gas station on Route 134.

The winning numbers were 13-23-47-55-58, with a Powerball number of 23. The winning ticket had four of the first five numbers, including the Powerball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JrCES_0bULUvkk00

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Because the Powerball for the drawing multiplied the base prize of $50,000 by 10, the winnings turned into $500,000.

The final day to claim the prize is Thursday. It must be claimed at the Lottery headquarters on Mount Vernon Street in Dorchester.

