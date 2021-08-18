Tropical depression Fred spreading flooding rain across east coast

Tropical depression Fred will bring heavy rain along the east coast but the New York City area may be spared the worst of it.

Some heavier showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

Tropical Depression Fred

Tropical Storm Fred weakened to a depression and spawned several apparent tornadoes in Georgia and North Carolina on Tuesday as it dumped heavy rains into the Appalachian mountains along a path that could cause flash floods as far north as upstate New York.

The National Hurricane Center said Fred had top sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph) as it crossed southeast Alabama into western and north Georgia. Senior hurricane specialist Stacy Stewart said Tuesday that it could dump 5 to 7 inches (13 to 18 centimeters) of rain into parts of Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas - and possibly up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain in isolated spots, causing flash flooding in mountainous areas.

Parts of western North Carolina, already soaked by rain not directly associated with Fred, braced for more rainfall through early Wednesday. Transylvania County, south of Asheville, declared a state of emergency after 10 inches (25 centimeters) fell Monday, causing landslides, flooding roads and destroying at least one home.

Tropical Storm Grace

Reconnaissance aircraft found Grace regained tropical cyclone strength early Tuesday. Grace lashed earthquake-damaged Haiti as a tropical depression on Monday, dumping up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain that pelted people huddling under improvised shelters in the aftermath of Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, now blamed for more than 1,400 deaths.

Grace's sustained winds grew to 50 mph (85 kph) as it left Haiti on a westward path between southeastern Cuba and Jamaica. Forecasters said it could be near hurricane strength as it approaches Mexico's Yucatan peninsula late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Tropical Storm Henri

Tropical Storm Henri, meanwhile, was about 135 miles (215 kilometers) south-southeast of Bermuda. The small tropical cyclone had 65 mph (100 kph) winds and was expected to circle widely around the island, the hurricane center said.

