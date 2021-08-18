Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

This Best-Selling Vitamin E Face Oil Is 40% Off for Scouted Readers

By Jillian Lucas
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Right now is a really great time to invest in your skin. Heading back into the office, seeing more friends and family, and just heading out into the world more, your skin deserves attention. A great place to start is trying out face oils, specifically vitamin E oil, which can help hydrate your skin, reduce dark marks and fine lines, and even skintone. Right now, you can try this top-selling (over 8,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating) vitamin E oil from Health Priority while we have an exclusive 40% off code: 40SCOUTED.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin E#Vitamin A#Scouted#Coupon#Skincare#Health Priority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
Skin CareByrdie

Reviewed: Tula's Eye Balm Provides a Quick Fix for Tired Eyes

We put the Tula Skincare Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. There's nothing I love more than quick, easy solutions to beauty problems. Whether it’s covering a pimple with...
Skin Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

These are the best face wax strips if you'd rather be rid of your peach fuzz or 'tache hairs

Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. Facial hair. We’ve all got it, some of us more than others, and it’s a totally natural thing to have and embrace (if it wasn’t, it wouldn’t grow there). However, if you’re less fond of your peach fuzz or ‘tache hairs, then there’s a plethora of devices out there to help you remove it. Face wax strips being one of them.
Makeupvivaglammagazine.com

Best Concealer Brush Technique for Eyebrows

If concealer is an underrated part of your makeup arsenal, the concealer brush is even more overlooked. Concealer brushes give you the precision and small size you need in a makeup brush to help you achieve the perfect brow look. Whether you’re going for an ultra-defined sleek brow look for...
Skin CareGear Patrol

The Best Face Oil: What It Does, and Who Needs It

Face oil’s primary function is to trap moisture in your skin, in order to prevent dryness.Face oils shouldn’t replace moisturizers, which themselves bolster and attract moisture levels in the skin. Typically, face oils are used to protect these moisture levels and prevent loss. Instead, oils are well paired with oil-free moisturizers—and should always be the last step on one’s skincare regimen, since they are the outermost defensive layer.
Skin Carepurewow.com

The 15 Best Vitamin C Serums for Brighter, Firmer Skin

The one ingredient that everyone could benefit from adding to their skincare regimen? Why that would be vitamin C, of course. It's the ultimate multitasker because it treats existing damage (i.e., dark spots and dullness), while protecting your skin against environmental pollutants that can accelerate aging. As Dr. Robyn Gmyrek,...
Hair Carenaturallycurly.com

Which Olaplex Products are Best for Curly Hair?

If you have ever gotten your hair colored at the salon then there is a good chance you’ve heard the word “Olaplex” being thrown around whether it’s a treatment or recommendation your stylist makes to add to your product regime. There's a reason for that. As a naturalista who loves...
Hair CarePosted by
Robb Report

The Best Pomades to Keep Your Hair Styled All Day

If you’re struggling to style your hair, then it may be time to change up your routine. First and foremost, you’ll want a good pomade. Why? Pomade will give your hairstyle plenty of hold so that it won’t fall out during the day, like wax. And it won’t flake or make your hair feel hard as a rock either, like gels. It’s the best of both worlds. It’s important, though, that you do your research first and get the right pomade for your hair type and style. Most pomades, for instance, are either oil- or water-based. Oil will give a higher...
MakeupIn Style

This Brand New Clean Mascara Is the Only One That Lengthens My Lashes AND Is Gentle on My Sensitive Eyes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As someone with extremely sensitive eyes, I have a hard time finding mascara that doesn't lead to burning and irritation. I've tried a few clean mascaras that didn't trigger my allergies, but none of them gave me the length and volume I wanted. That is, until I tried Beautycounter's brand new Think Big All-in-One Mascara.
Beauty & Fashiongetthegloss.com

Why Inge Theron's 'gym for the face' skincare line should be top of your beauty shopping list

FaceGym's founder Inge Theron has unleashed four high-performing skincare products on the world. Here's what we loved most from the range. FaceGym counts celebrities Ellie Goulding, Bella Hadid and Lizzo among its fans, who love the brand's facial exercise that is essentially a workout for your face, lifting, toning and sculpting. Ellie Goulding even chose to have her pre-wedding facial at FaceGym's London studio.
Hair Carewhidbeynewstimes.com

Ranking the Best Hair Growth Products and Vitamin Supplements

Vitamins for hair growth and natural hair care supplements can significantly improve your look. A high-quality hair growth supplement will include ingredients that will revive and rejuvenate your hair. Specific vitamins may help your hair appear younger. Others work from the follicles out to strengthen your hair. Whether you want...
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

These Beauty Products Actually Exceed Their Hype, and Yeah, They're on Sale

As someone who literally makes a living testing, researching, shopping for, and writing about beauty products, I’d be the last person to say there's ever an inopportune time to stock up on your must-have beauty staples. However, are there significantly more strategic times to shop for some new discoveries or your ride-or-die standbys? Why yes, yes there are.
Hair CarePosted by
The Independent

Ghd platinum plus: We tried the brand’s smart straightener and it made our hair super shiny

Where would we be without ghd? Iconic in the world of haircare, the brand has been saving us from bad barnets since 2001, with a series of launches that have revolutionised heat styling.And, while ghd has gone on to create some of the best tools in the industry – from the soft curl tong (£129, Very.co.uk) to the helios hair dryer (£159, Johnlewis.com) – it is the instant smoothing power of the brand’s flat irons that remains as apparent today as it was two decades ago.Since the launch of its original IV straightener (£92.50, Johnlewis.com), ghd has released a number...
Behind Viral VideosRefinery29

I Tried TikTok’s Viral Frizzy Hair Hacks & There’s One Clear Winner

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. Whether skincare or makeup related, you can always count on TikTok's experts to provide a smart solution to a beauty problem. Last month, we learned how to take the chore out of a summery smoky eye in seconds and how to make your own BB cream when foundation feels a little too heavy in the sun. But lately, it's all about hair.
Skin Carepurewow.com

Fan of Augustinus Bader? You'll Love These 7 Luxe Skincare Brands

If you love trying newer brands and see skincare products as a worthy investment, you’re in the right place. One of our all-time favorites is Augustinus Bader because of their science-backed (and highly sensorial) products like The Rich Cream. The brand, which was created by renowned scientist and professor, Augustinus Bader, has a secret ingredient called TFC8 that helps with cell turnover and regeneration to combat signs of aging. Since the brand’s launch in 2018, it has amassed a loyal following among A-list celebrities such as Victoria Beckham and beauty editors.
Hair CareElite Daily

The 21 Best Products For Dry, Frizzy Hair

A little bit of frizz is nothing to fear. But if it’s not the look you’re going for today, or if your hair isn’t feeling as soft as you’d like it to, then a few well-chosen products can help. The best products for dry, frizzy hair — which come in all forms, from leave-in creams to shampoos and sprays, and even pillowcases and towels — target the source of that dryness and excess frizz: Damaged or brittle hair cuticles. So generally, any hair product that says it's moisturizing or damage-repairing will help. By smoothing, rehydrating, and, in some cases, actually repairing the hair cuticle, these products work to make your hair look sleeker and feel stronger.

Comments / 0

Community Policy