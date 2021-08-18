Legacy High speech and debate coach shaves head for students

One teacher went the extra mile to keep his students engaged.

Joshua Wimberley, a speech and debate coach for Legacy High, told his students that if at least eight people on the team qualified for the national tournament, he would shave his head.

Coach Wimberly posted on the team's Facebook page, "Well, the little snakes got 10 qualified! So there went the hair..." Pictures of the process were included.

The coach also said he can't wait to see what happens when they win the national championship.

To keep up with the team's progress, you can visit their Facebook page.