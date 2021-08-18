New Statewide COVID Cases Above 2,300, One Valley Death Reported

Associated PressHARRISBURG – The surge continues…over 2,300 new statewide COVID-19 cases have been reported, along with a new death reported in Northumberland County. In Wednesday’s update, the state Department of Health says 2,332 new cases were logged statewide since the day before, bringing the total number of people who contracted COVID-19 to 1,256,324 million since the pandemic began, of whom 95% have recovered. Locally, there were 39 new cases reported, with 23 in Northumberland County (9,933 total cases since the start of the pandemic), 10 in Snyder (3,769 total), four in Union (6,250 total) and two in Montour (2,046 total).