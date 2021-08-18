Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northumberland County, PA

New Statewide COVID Cases Above 2,300, One Valley Death Reported

By WKOK Staff
wkok.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssociated PressHARRISBURG – The surge continues…over 2,300 new statewide COVID-19 cases have been reported, along with a new death reported in Northumberland County. In Wednesday’s update, the state Department of Health says 2,332 new cases were logged statewide since the day before, bringing the total number of people who contracted COVID-19 to 1,256,324 million since the pandemic began, of whom 95% have recovered. Locally, there were 39 new cases reported, with 23 in Northumberland County (9,933 total cases since the start of the pandemic), 10 in Snyder (3,769 total), four in Union (6,250 total) and two in Montour (2,046 total).

www.wkok.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northumberland County, PA
Northumberland County, PA
Coronavirus
Northumberland County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Northumberland County, PA
Health
City
Delta, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Since Yesterday#Ventilators#Covid 19#Union#Icu#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and snappy dresser during nearly 60 years with the band, has died, his spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. He was 80 years old. "It is with immense...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy