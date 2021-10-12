Don’t Miss This Awesome Free Block Party Coming To The Mission On October 16

They’ve just announced a great vendor lineup!

After a year off, the immensely popular 20th Street Block Party will return for its 7th year on October 16 from 12pm-6pm! This event is free with RSVP , so make sure you grab a spot before it fills up. You’ll get to enjoy awesome music with everything from garage rock to Latinx R&B, as well as delicious street food and shopping from the city’s favorite vendors.

Noise Pop , an independent music and arts promoter in SF, has revealed a kick-ass music lineup for the event! Headliners are Y La Bamba , an indie folk-pop band from Portland; and Con Brio , a R&B/soul/rock band from San Francisco. Other acts include L.A. Witch, French Cassettes, Same Girls, King Isis, LOUDA Y Los Bad Hombres, and Strange Cities.

The event will also promote local businesses in an exciting local bazaar, complete with community art, delicious food, and all the best parts of a neighborhood block party. Vendors include over 20+ local businesses curated by the La Cocina team, including A Girl Named Pinky; Bini’s Kitchen; Buko Bakes; D’maize; Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine; Noodle Girl; and much more!

You can RSVP for free on the 20th Street Block Party website . There’s also an option to buy $69 VIP tickets to the “Headliner Experience,” which comes with a private lounge, a viewing area, complimentary drinks and food, and more perks. The outdoor festival is open to all ages and absolutely not to be missed!

A portion of proceeds will go to two local nonprofits: 826 Valencia , which supports under-resourced students and teachers; and La Cocina , which supports low-income food entrepreneurs. You can also donate at the door or when you reserve your ticket.

Catch the 20th Street Block Party on Saturday, October 16 from 12pm-6pm . It will take place on 20th and 19th Streets between Bryant and Harrison in the Mission. You can stay up to date by following them on Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter.

Featured image: Photo by Ian Young, courtesy of Noise Pop