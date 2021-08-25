Cancel
Maryland State

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Prince George’s County

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 4 days ago

Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Prince George’s County.

Shortly before 2:40 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Baltimore Avenue (U.S. Route 1) at Ammendale Road, in Beltsville, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2017 Chrysler 300c, driven by Henry James Harrod Jr., 69, of Beltsville, Maryland, was traveling on the southbound side of Baltimore Avenue when he rear-ended a 2011 BMW 328i at the intersection. The Chrysler then struck a 2017 Honda Accord, which had been turning right from Ammendale Road to travel south onto Baltimore Avenue.

The driver of the Honda, Irma Gabriel Saravia Martinez, 28, of Laurel, Maryland, was transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, where she died. No other injuries were reported because of the crash. Speed may have been a factor in the crash, according to a preliminary investigation.

Baltimore Avenue was shut down for approximately five hours following the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating this incident.

