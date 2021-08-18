Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Taliban step forward after overtaking Afghanistan

By Nick Niedzwiadek
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1gYk_0bUGlnTS00
In front of a Taliban flag, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks at at his first news conference, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. | Rahmat Gul/AP Photo

A Taliban spokesperson on Tuesday worked to position the group as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan, pledging that the Islamic militants would not seek revenge against Afghan civil servants or those who worked with the U.S.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Taliban, said that the group would look to establish ties with other countries and announce the formation of a new government in the near future.

“Afghanistan will have an Islamic — and a strong Islamic — government,” Mujahid said, according to a translation of his remarks. “What the name is going to be, what the specifications are going to be, we’re listening to the political leaders. They are now conducting serious consultations in this regard.”



Tuesday's press conference took place amid global concern that the Taliban might seek retribution against civil servants who worked in the U.S.-backed Afghan government or those who worked with U.S. forces, their allies or Western media and non-governmental organizations. The U.S. military is in the midst of an airlift operation at Kabul's international airport, evacuating U.S. citizens, foreign nationals and eligible Afghans who worked as translators and in other roles for the U.S. government.

The Taliban have worked to allay concerns regarding retribution and Mujahid said “no one will go after” those who worked with U.S. forces and other allies.

“We have given amnesty to everybody, there is no revenge,” he said.

The Pentagon on Tuesday said the U.S. military is stepping up the pace of evacuations out of Afghanistan in order to expedite the removal of American citizens and Afghan allies who remain in Kabul since the city has come under Taliban control. Thousands of those Afghans and their families have desperately looked to flee the country as the Taliban swiftly overwhelmed the existing government, culminating in tragic scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Monday.


Mujahid also said the Taliban want to unite the country and urged people to stay in Afghanistan.

“We don’t want anybody to be out of the country,” he said. “This is our common homeland. We have got common values, common religion, common nation. We would like to come under the umbrella of these commonalities.”

Mujahid also claimed that Afghan women will continue to have a role in society, a major concern of international observers and non-governmental organizations fearful of deep repression under Taliban rule, while stating it would be “within the framework of Sharia.”

He said if Afghan women "continue to live according to Sharia, we will be happy, they will be happy,” according to the interpreter.



Mujahid’s rhetoric is unlikely to assuage those widespread concerns about the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, who faced significant and often brutal repression under the Taliban regime that was toppled by a 2001 U.S. invasion.

Mujahid also lashed out at Facebook and others for censoring information coming from the Taliban.

President Joe Biden on Monday stood firm on his decision to withdraw the United States’ military presence from Afghanistan, even in the face of the collapse of the Afghan government and the security forces America invested heavily in.

"Ultimately its going up to the Taliban to show the world who they are, and how they intend to proceed," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Tuesday afternoon. "The track record has not been good”

Comments / 1

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
105K+
Followers
7K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Foreign Nationals#Islamic#Afghans#Pentagon#American#Sharia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Team Trump struggles to defend former president's Taliban deal

There was a curious moment on CBS's "Face the Nation" yesterday in which Major Garrett asked Nikki Haley whether the Trump administration's 2020 deal with the Taliban "set in motion what we're seeing now" in Afghanistan. The former ambassador to the United Nations apparently didn't like the question. "You know,...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Russia won’t intervene in standoff with Taliban

MOSCOW — Russia says it will not interfere in the stand-off between the Taliban and their opponents in Afghanistan. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states discussed the standoff and its implications of “another civil war in Afghanistan.” He says that, “Of course, no one is going to intervene in these events.”
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Men from Afghanistan’s secret gay community say they are living through a ‘nightmare’ and fear that the Taliban will execute them at any moment

Several gay Afghans spoke to Insider and described how they live in fear of their life after the Taliban’s victory. The Taliban plans to implement a radical interpretation of Sharia law, making homosexuality punishable by death. One Afghan activist predicted gay people in Afghanistan would be “weeded out and exterminated”...
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Taliban executes Afghan Police Chief

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 22 (ANI): Video footage has emerged of what appears to be an Afghan police chief being brutally executed by the Taliban after he surrendered to the group. A video posted circulated on Twitter appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, who headed the police in Bagdhis province in...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban near Panjshir after retaking three northern Afghan districts

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Taliban were in position near the Panjshir valley and had retaken three districts in northern Afghanistan that fell to local militia groups last week, a spokesman said on Monday, though there were no confirmed reports of further fighting. The districts of Bano, Deh Saleh, Pul...
Worldcitizensjournal.us

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

Added by Greg Albaugh on August 21, 2021. Tags: Afghanistan, Door to door search, Taliban takeover, target western media, The Daily Caller New Foundation, Thomas Catenacci, Western evacuation. The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The...
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Afghanistan's female pop star Aryana Sayeed escapes

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 20 (ANI): Afghanistan's biggest female pop star Aryana Sayeed on Thursday confirmed her escape after the Taliban takeover of Kabul city. "I am well and alive and after a couple of unforgettable nights, I have reached Doha, Qatar and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul," Sayeed told her 1.3 million Instagram followers.
MilitaryNPR

How Valuable Are The U.S. Weapons The Taliban Just Captured?

Journalist Hollie McKay was in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif when Afghan security forces fled ahead of advancing Taliban fighters last weekend. In the aftermath, the road out of town was littered with U.S.-made armored vehicles that the Afghan military had left behind. "On that road there is a...
Worldbirminghamnews.net

Taliban extend amnesty to Ashraf Ghani, Amrullah Saleh

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 23 (ANI): Taliban have extended amnesty to ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Afghan former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, senior Taliban leader Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani said. Speaking to Geo News on Sunday, Haqqani, a and Haqqani Network leader who has been put in charge of Kabul security,...
PoliticsWashington Post

Taliban fighters head to resistance stronghold, seeking to seize ‘control’

The Taliban has sent hundreds of fighters to Panjshir Valley, the last significant outpost in Afghanistan not controlled by the Islamist militant group. The valley, some 90 miles northeast of Kabul, has long been an anti-Taliban stronghold, and a resistance movement is once again forming there. There were conflicting reports...
WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Russian envoy to Kabul: Taliban offering a deal

MOSCOW — The Russian ambassador in Kabul says the Taliban have asked his embassy to convey their offer of a deal to a remaining pro-government holdout in northern Afghanistan. Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov said on Saturday that a senior member of the Taliban’s political leadership has asked Russia to tell fighters...

Comments / 1

Community Policy