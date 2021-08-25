Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana Feds: Jury Convicts Registered Sex Offender for Using Facebook to Conspire to Produce Child Pornography

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AVcLg_0bUGidXZ00

A federal jury convicted an Indiana man yesterday for conspiring with multiple women to send him sexually explicit pictures of infants and young children.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Lorenzo Johnson, 33, of Hammond, used a fake Facebook account to identify women with access to children who were experiencing financial difficulties. Johnson, a registered sex offender, offered those women money to take sexually explicit photos of minor children. Johnson succeeded in persuading three co-conspirators to send him photos depicting the sexual abuse of infants and young children whom the co-conspirators knew. Johnson gave an interview to FBI agents stating that he had solicited the production of child pornography from other Facebook users as a means of blackmail. Johnson’s co-conspirators have been indicted for conspiring to produce child pornography. Johnson was previously convicted in 2009 in Illinois for aggravated sexual abuse involving a minor.

“This verdict sends a strong message that people who sexually abuse young and helpless children — and those who memorialize and disseminate that abuse — will be held accountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “The Department of Justice is committed to utilizing its resources to track down these offenders and rescue victims of pernicious sexual exploitation.”

“My office will not tolerate crimes against children, and we will continue to partner with federal, state and local agencies to investigate and prosecute individuals whose criminal conduct harms and exploits such vulnerable victims,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Tina L. Nommay for the Northern District of Indiana. “I wish to thank the attorneys with the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section of the U.S. Department of Justice for their invaluable assistance in this case.”

Child sexual abuse and exploitation is one of the FBI’s top investigative priorities and this conviction demonstrates our commitment to stopping these unthinkable offenses,” said Assistant Director Calvin Shivers of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division. “The FBI will use every resource in its power to fully investigate and bring to justice those that prey on the most vulnerable of victims. As a result of the tireless work and close coordination with our state and local law enforcement partners, Johnson will be held accountable for his actions and will no longer be a threat to our community.”

“Sexual predators who prey on the most vulnerable members of our society and believe they can elude federal law enforcement will be investigated, identified and will find themselves in prison,” said Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan of the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office. “This verdict demonstrates the FBI’s commitment to investigating cases such as this with a sense of urgency to ensure there is one less predator victimizing our children.”

Johnson was convicted of three counts of conspiracy to produce child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, and one charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 17, and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years and a maximum penalty of 180 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Comments / 2

Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Illinois State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Child Molestation#Fbi#Fbi#The Justice Department#Criminal Division#The Child Exploitation#Special Agent#Indianapolis Field Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Virginia Woman Sentenced for Fraud Schemes Targeting Veterans

A Portsmouth woman was sentenced today to 9.5 years in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to defraud veterans. “What is most egregious about the defendant’s conduct is that she used her own status as a former veteran to defraud and take advantage of other veterans,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia. “The sentence imposed in this case reflects the serious nature of these fraud schemes and the potential consequences that those who victimize veterans, who have sacrificed so much for our country, could face in the Eastern District of Virginia.”
Millersville, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Millersville Woman Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Embezzling Money from Law Firm

Katherine Emma Ross, 30, of Millersville, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a D.C. area law firm. Ross was employed by the law firm as an hourly employee in a non-lawyer capacity. Without permission of the firm or its owner, she wrote checks to herself in amounts that she was not owed, forged signatures on those checks, and cashed the checks at bank branches in the District of Columbia, Virginia, and Maryland. From as early as August 2016 and continuing through the summer of 2020, she carried out a scheme in which she stole at least $320,000 from the firm and its owner.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Assault, Gun Charges In Wicomico County

Maryland State Police arrested and charged a man today with assault and weapon charges involving juvenile victims last month in Wicomico County. The suspect, Cameron Joseph Calvert, 33, of Salisbury, Maryland, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, the use of a firearm in a felony, illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle and reckless endangerment. Calvert is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.
Montgomery County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Montgomery County Man Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering in Connection to Elder Romance Scheme

David Annor, age 28, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with a romance scheme in which conspiracy members induced elderly and isolated victims to send money to co-conspirators based on romantic assertions and other misrepresentations. Annor and his co-conspirators received and laundered the payments from the victims.
Virginia StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Virginia Feds: Former Pharmacy Technician Pleads Guilty to Prescription Fraud

A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty today to acquiring over 50,000 dosage units of prescription medications through fraudulent means. “Pharmacy technicians are entrusted with safeguarding and maintaining prescription medications in a responsible manner,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “This defendant did the opposite. He stole a large supply of prescription medications from a hospital that were intended for the treatment of deserving patients. As this case demonstrates, those who masquerade as health care professionals and abuse their trusted positions will be prosecuted in the Eastern District of Virginia.”
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police Officer Faces Indictment on Fraud Related Charges

An Anne Arundel County Police officer is facing charges in federal court for crimes related to schemes to defraud financial institutions and insurance companies. Jaron Earl Taylor, age 27, of Ft. Washington, Maryland, of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, along with five other officers from departments outside of Anne Arundel County, allegedly conspired to commit three separate frauds, each of which involved filing false police reports and falsified loss claims in order to fraudulently obtain funds from financial institutions and insurance companies.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland Law Enforcement: Announce Indictment of Multiple Members of “39 Babies” Gang

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the indictment of 11 defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal gang, first degree murder, assault, and firearm-related counts. The investigation was led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Baltimore Police Department (BPD), and the Maryland Attorney General’s Office. (video)
Edgewater, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Convicted Rapist Residing in Lothian Arrested in Connection With Attack of Elderly Woman During Edgewater Home Invasion

A convicted rapist who moved from Tacoma, Washington to Lothian has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of an elderly woman inside her Edgewater home. On August 13, 2021, at approximately 12:25 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a home invasion that had just occurred at a private residence on the 300 block of Likes Road in Edgewater. The 74-year-old female victim advised that an unknown male suspect armed with a knife entered her home and confronted her while in her bedroom. While struggling with the suspect, the victim sustained a small puncture wound to her upper torso. The victim was able to get away from the suspect and call 911 for police assistance. The suspect then fled the residence in an unknown direction.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Man Robbed, Had Cell Phone Stolen by Group of Teens on Captain Circle in Annapolis

A group of teens reportedly robbed and stole a man's cell phone on Captains Circle in Annapolis. On August 13, 2021, at 11:20pm, officers were called for a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Captains Circle. The male victim reported that he was outside in the area when he saw a group of four teenage male suspects assaulting his brother. When the group saw the victim, they ran toward him, began assaulting him and stole his cell phone.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police Charge Baltimore Man with Gun, Drug Possession Following Arrest in Hanover

Anne Arundel County Police officers charged a Baltimore man with gun and drug related charges following an arrest in Hanover. On August 22, 2021, at approximately 11:10 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a gold 2007 Lexus in the 7200 block of Parkway Drive in Hanover. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Investigation Into Annapolis Shots Fired, Destruction of Property Incident Yields Multiple Arrests

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has made multiple arrests following an investigation into a recent shots fired incident in Annapolis. On July 25, 2021, at approximately 6:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Bellerive Road in for a destruction to auto report. Officers met with the victim who reported two bullet holes in the rear of her Toyota SUV. Upon further investigation, officers located several shell casings and a second vehicle with the rear window shot twice.

Comments / 2

Community Policy