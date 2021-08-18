SOFTBALL MIDWEEK UPDATE: Pittsburg bats lead to run-rule win

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoThe Lady Panthers got hot at the plate, recording a 13-0 run rule win over McCurtain on Saturday.

Pittsburg left no doubt in a tournament game over the weekend.

The Lady Panthers took a big win against McCurtain on Saturday in the Whitesboro Tournament, with Pittsburg notching the 13-0 win behind explosive play from the plate.

After recording two early runs in the top of the first inning, the Lady Panthers returned to the plate in the top of the third inning and exploded on the bats.

Catyn Graham started off the inning with a single, followed by walk for Akosha Wiseman to put two runners on base. A single by Camryn Graham scored her sister, and a double by Raina Meashintubby notched two more runs.

That set off a barrage for Pittsburg, with RBI singles coming from Tori Kilburn and Katie Allen. Later, with runners on the bags, the Lady Panthers took advantage of errors by McCurtain — with Aspen Duvall, Allen, Catyn Graham, and Wiseman all crossing home for the score.

The final blow would come from Colby Burchfield, who knocked an RBI single to cap off the high-scoring inning and lead to the run-rule win.

Catyn Graham led the way offensively, going 3-3 from the plate and scoring three runs, followed by Camryn Graham going 2-3 with two runs scored, and Burchfield going 2-3 with three RBIs.

Defensively, Camryn Graham recorded four strikeouts and allowed only one hit from the circle.

Here is a list of local softball scores from 8/10-8/16:

AUGUST 10

Caney 11, Indianola 1

Haileyville 10, Weleetka 0

Hartshorne 25, Canadian 0

Glenpool 7, McAlester 6

Stuart 15, Calera 3

Wilburton 11, Savanna 0

AUGUST 12

Haileyville 1, Schulter 0

Indianola 4, Savanna 3

Pittsburg 10, Battiest 0

Tushka 4, Kiowa 2

Kiowa 8, Thackerville 2

Poteau 10, McAlester 5

Roland 6, Canadian 1

Muldrow 19, Crowder 1

Red Oak 12, Quinton 0

AUGUST 13

Dewar 6, Indianola 2

Leflore 13, Crowder 1

Howe 4, Pittsburg 0

Indianola 6, Wetumka 5

Talihina 13, Haileyville 9

Poteau 2, Hartshorne 1

Hartshorne 5, McAlester 4

North Rock Creek 6, Stuart 0

Kellyville 4, Stuart 2

Stuart 4, Wister 1

Caddo 6, Kiowa 0

Atoka 6, Kiowa 2

Gore 3, Canadian 2

Stigler 1, Wilburton 0

AUGUST 14

Pittsburg 13, McCurtain 0

Panama 6, Pittsburg 2 (extra innings)

Stigler 4, Hartshorne 3

Hartshorne 6, Antlers 2

Hydro-Eakly 7, Stuart 4

Wilburton 2, Stigler 1

Wilburton 6, Antlers 1

AUGUST 16

Indianola 16, New Lima 6

Mason 1, Indianola 0

Pittsburg 3, Varnum 0

Wilburton 5, Silo 4

Silo 4, Wilburton 1

Quinton 13, Arkoma 0

