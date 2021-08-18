Cancel
Health Services

Kaweah Health Medical Center reactivates incident command center in response to patient surge

ABC30 Central Valley
 8 days ago

On Tuesday, Kaweah Health Medical Center was caring for 99 COVID-19 positive patients, an increase of 10 since Monday.

Sixteen of them are on a ventilator.

Just a month and a half ago, the hospital was treating less than a handful of COVID patients.

The recent spike in COVID admissions has contributed to a very crowded situation at the hospital.

RELATED: California requires hospitals to accept patients from areas with low ICU capacity

On Monday afternoon, there were no beds left, so staff had no choice but to hold 60 plus patients in the emergency department.

Another 100 were waiting to be seen in the ED.

CEO Gary Herbst says the crisis conditions led to the declaration of an internal disaster and a rush to create more space for patients.

"Calling in nurses to work extra shifts," Herbst explained. "Literally having non-clinical volunteers step forward to transport patients home with our vehicles here."

By Tuesday afternoon, Herbst says the situation had improved -- 41 patients were waiting to be transferred from the ED to a bed upstairs.

During this fourth surge of the pandemic, Kaweah Health's force is stretched thin again, with around 80 staff members out on a COVID-related leave of absence.

The state hasn't sent any additional staffing resources to Tulare County but did approve Kaweah's request to operate outside of the traditional nurse to patient ratio.

RELATED: South Valley hospitals plead for more vaccinations as hospitalizations rise

"With approval from the state, we're now taking that out to one RN per six patients," Herbst said. "So it does allow us to leverage and stretch our existing resources. But obviously, safety is our number one concern -- safety for our patients, safety for our employees."

To help meet the hospital's staffing needs, Kaweah Health's CEO says they have hired traveling nurses, brought non-clinical nurses back to the bedside, and increased the cash incentive for staff willing to work an extra shift.

Officials say the public can help reduce the pressure on the healthcare system by not going to the emergency room if it's not necessary.

Instead, they should see their primary care doctor or make an appointment at an urgent care clinic.

"If it's 911 in an emergency, then you have to do what you have to do," Tulare County Public Health Emergency Manager Annette Burgos said. "But I think that if you can avoid the emergency room if at all possible, then please do so. That could be saving a bed for someone else in need."

Fresno, CA
ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

Visalia, CAsjvsun.com

Kaweah Health hits bed capacity, begins triage of patients

Kaweah Health’s downtown Visalia hospital reached its bed capacity Monday afternoon with the hospital announcing Tuesday morning that hospital officials declared a “code triage” to onboard patients. According to an announcement from Kaweah Health, 163 patients were in its emergency room seeking care as of Monday evening. 63 of those...
Cayuga County, NYFingerLakes1

Cayuga Medical Center enforces additional guidelines for patients, staff and visitors as cases surge in Cayuga County

Cayuga Medical Center, and Schuyler Hospital are responding to the increase in COVID cases in Cayuga County by enforcing new guidelines for patients and staff. Starting Monday of this week, all patients and staff, whether vaccinated or not, will need a mandatory COVID test before any surgical procedure, endoscopy, and invasive radiological procedures.
Saint Joseph, MIHerald-Palladium

Spectrum Health Lakeland sees rise in COVID-19 patients

ST. JOSEPH — COVID-19 hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland have risen fourfold over the last month, hospital officials reported Wednesday. “We’ve been here before. We were here in November and April. We’re at a steep increase in cases and expect an increase in hospitalizations over the next few weeks,” Dr. Loren Hamel, president of Spectrum Health Lakeland, said during a Facebook Live update.
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Medical Center preparing for Phase II

The Fountain Hills Medical Center is near ready to take the next step toward the ultimate development of a fully certified hospital in the community, according to Dr. Scott Schleifer, Emergency Medicine Medical Director for the center. Schleifer said an architect for the facility is in the final stages of...
Orlando, FLi4biz.com

As Demand Surges for Senior Healthcare Services, IMA Medical Group Opens 21st Center in Conway Area of Orlando

In the Heart of Orlando, Expansion Marks Latest Opening to Meet Community Need. 30 Additional Center Launches Planned Within the Next 18 Months. ORLANDO, Fla., August 19, 2021 —If we learned anything from 2020, it is that the healthcare industry is more important than ever, especially as Florida’s aging population seeks ways to remain healthy and active. Given the increasing need for quality healthcare services that focus on the whole person, IMA Medical Group, a leading independent provider of high-quality primary care physician services in Central Florida, proudly announces the grand opening of the IMA South Conway Center located at 3333 South Conway Road, Orlando, Florida. The new facility marks the 21st center opening in IMA Medical Group’s 10-year history and the third in Central Florida in the last year alone.
Foley, ALWPMI

Federal strike team to help COVID surge at South Baldwin Medical Center

FOLEY, AL. (WPMI) — A federal strike team is on the way to Baldwin County to help South Baldwin Regional Medical Center with the area's devastating COVID surge. The team of medical professionals will be assisting South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley as the spike in hospitalizations threaten to overwhelm local healthcare workers.
Campbell County, TNwymt.com

Lafollette Medical Center adds extra space for patients

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lafollette Medical Center in Campbell County has seen an uptick in patients according to a Tennova spokesperson. So much so, that a white tent has been added outside the hospital as a part of their “surge plan” to treat more patients. While that space is...

