Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn Park, MD

Gun and Drugs Recovered After Police Pull Over Vehicle in Brookln Park

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DkQhI_0bUDoK2H00

Drugs and a gun were found by police after a vehicle was pulled over in Brooklyn Park, according to law enforcement officials.

On August 14, 2021, at approximately 10:15 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a black BMW in the area of Ritchie Highway and Doris Avenue. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver opened the door to speak with the officer.


The officer observed suspected marijuana and marijuana cigarettes within the vehicle. The investigation led to a search of the vehicle and occupants resulting in the seizure of 54.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 4.24 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, two suboxone strips, numerous pieces of CDS paraphernalia, and a loaded black 9mm polymer 80 “ghost gun."


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WAM8K_0bUDoK2H00

All occupants were arrested, charged and identified as:

John Arthur Jenkins, Jr. (not pictured)

DOB: 5/11/1981

45000 block of Woodstown Way

California, Maryland

James Edward Sackalosky

DOB: 12/27/1989

500 block of A Manor Road

Severna Park, Maryland

Amber Christina Boothe (not pictured)

DOB: 7/28/1986

500 block of A Manor Road

Severna Park, Maryland

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, MD
Brooklyn Park, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Park, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drugs#Marijuana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Assault, Gun Charges In Wicomico County

Maryland State Police arrested and charged a man today with assault and weapon charges involving juvenile victims last month in Wicomico County. The suspect, Cameron Joseph Calvert, 33, of Salisbury, Maryland, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, the use of a firearm in a felony, illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle and reckless endangerment. Calvert is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Police Identify Man Killed During Apparent Stabbing in Severn as Eddie Dawson Jr., 35

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has identified the victim of an apparent fatal stabbing in Severn as a 35 year old Odenton man. On Saturday August 28, 2021 at approximately 2:30 A.M., the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 7000 block of Periwinkle Way for a domestic dispute. Near the area, a male was found lying in the roadway unresponsive suffering from apparent trauma. The male was pronounced deceased by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Arrest Suspect Wanted In Princess Anne Stabbing

Maryland State Police today arrested the suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing of a woman early yesterday morning in Princess Anne. The suspect is identified as Harold Levin Cropper, 63, of Somerset County. After consultation with the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office, Maryland State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region obtained an arrest warrant charging Cropper with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a dangerous deadly weapon and violation of a protective order. He was arrested without incident today in an abandoned residence in the 30000 block of Antioch Avenue in Princess Anne, Maryland. He was transported to the Princess Anne Barrack for processing.
Virginia StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Virginia Man Sentenced for Role in Colonial Heights Armed Robbery

A Norfolk man was sentenced today to over 14.5 years in prison for his role in a violent armed robbery of a Sprint Store in Colonial Heights. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on the afternoon of January 7, 2019, Ronnell Kareen Levon Johnson, 28, and his co-conspirator, Tajh Rodgers, 32, of Norfolk, traveled from the Norfolk area to Colonial Heights to commit an armed robbery of a Sprint Store. During the robbery, Rodgers brandished a loaded .40 caliber Ruger semi-automatic pistol and forced two employees into a back room of the store, where he let Johnson in through the back entrance. Johnson entered the store and started gathering Sprint Store merchandise into a bag.
Hanover, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Seizure of Loaded Gun During Hanover Traffic Stop Yields Arrest of Baltimore Man

After a loaded firearm was found during a traffic stop in Hanover, Anne Arundel County Police officers arrested a man from Baltimore on a handgun charge. On August 20, 2021, at approximately 11:50 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a gray Toyota Corolla at Parkway Drive and Standard Drive in Hanover. The officer began speaking with the driver, who handed the officer a bag containing 24.23 grams of suspected marijuana. The investigation led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a 9mm Glock 19 handgun loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.
Pasadena, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Two Pasadena Men Arrested For Drug Possession Following Glen Burnie Traffic Stop

Two men from Pasadena were arrested and charged with a CDS violation by Anne Arundel County Police Officers during a traffic stop in Glen Burnie. On August 19, 2021, at approximately 9:55 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a gray Ford Fusion at Crainmont Drive and Donna Court in Glen Burnie. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed suspected marijuana flakes and residue throughout the vehicle.
Garrett County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Garrett County Traffic Stop Results In Two Arrests For Guns, Drugs

A traffic stop by an alert trooper in Garrett County last night led to the recovery of guns, drugs and the arrests of two suspects, one of whom was wanted in Georgia. The suspects are identified as Earnest Moreland III, 34, of Decatur, GA, and Donnell Lipscomb, 39, of Essex, Md. Both were charged with more than one dozen counts each related to the illegal possession of guns and drugs. Both were ordered held without bond, following their initial appearance before a court commissioner.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Man Robbed, Had Cell Phone Stolen by Group of Teens on Captain Circle in Annapolis

A group of teens reportedly robbed and stole a man's cell phone on Captains Circle in Annapolis. On August 13, 2021, at 11:20pm, officers were called for a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Captains Circle. The male victim reported that he was outside in the area when he saw a group of four teenage male suspects assaulting his brother. When the group saw the victim, they ran toward him, began assaulting him and stole his cell phone.
Millersville, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Woman Hit by Car, Killed After Collapsing Face-Down Onto Street in Millersville

Police have yet to identify the 49 year old woman who was killed after collapsing onto a street in Millersville and later struck by a vehicle. On August 15, 2021, at approximately 9:40 pm, officers responded to the McDonald's restaurant located at 680 Old Mill Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was observed collapsing in the McDonald's parking lot near Old Mill Road. A Lexus sedan made a right turn to exit the parking lot after leaving the drive-thru. The Lexus struck the pedestrian who was still lying face down in the parking lot. The pedestrian was dragged a short distance before the Lexus stopped.
Harwood, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Harwood Shooting Leaves Female Victim, Male Suspect Dead

Details are still emerging regarding the overnight shooting in Harwood, which left a female victim and male suspect dead in an apparent domestic related murder-suicide. On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at about 10:27pm, multiple units responded to a residence on Flanders Lane for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two subjects outside the residence: an adult female victim in a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds; and an adult male suspect in the parking lot, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Edgewater, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Elderly Woman Assaulted During Edgewater Home Invasion

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said an elderly woman was assaulted during a home invasion in Edgewater. On August 13, 2021, at approximately 12:25 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a home invasion that had just occurred at a private residence on the 300 block of Likes Road in Edgewater. The 74-year-old female victim advised that an unknown male suspect armed with a knife entered her home and confronted her while in her bedroom. While struggling with the suspect, the victim sustained a small puncture wound to her upper torso. The victim was able to get away from the suspect and call 911 for police assistance. The suspect then fled the residence in an unknown direction.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Shooting on Copeland Street in Annapolis Leaves One Male Injured, Authorities Say

Authorities in Annapolis are investigating a recent shooting which left one person injured. On August 19th at approximately 9:21pm, Annapolis Police Department Communications began receiving calls for shots fired in the 1900 block of Copeland Street. While officers were responding to that area, a patient suffering from an apparent gunshot wound walked into Patient First located in the 2000 block of West Street.

Comments / 11

Community Policy