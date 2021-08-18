Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Inspector general report paints a ‘bleak’ portrait of 20 years in Afghanistan

By Maeve Sheehey
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Feb8X_0bUDkFTo00
Murals are seen along the walls at the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. | Paula Bronstein /Getty Images

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction painted a troubling picture of America’s 20 years in Afghanistan on Tuesday, concluding that the U.S. government consistently underestimated the time required to rebuild the country and misunderstood its context during America's longest war.

"If the goal was to rebuild and leave behind a country that can sustain itself and pose little threat to U.S. national security interests, the overall picture is bleak,” John Sopko, the SIGAR, wrote in the report, titled “What We Need to Learn: Lessons from Twenty Years of Afghanistan Reconstruction.”

The report was based on 13 years of oversight work, including 760 interviews with people such as current and former policymakers, military officers and experts. Though the SIGAR concluded that America’s intervention in Afghanistan had “bright spots,” including lower child mortality rates and higher literacy rates, the report also questioned whether these gains are “commensurate with the U.S. investment or sustainable after a U.S. drawdown.”

These conclusions come amid chaotic scenes in Afghanistan as citizens try to flee the country and as the Taliban takes over. Critics have called out the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S. military withdrawal, but the president on Monday defended his actions and said the mission was never to nation-build.



The buck stops with me ,” he said in an unapologetic speech amid chaos in Kabul, adding that he would not pass the war down to a fifth president.

Asked about the report later on Tuesday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized the SIGAR's findings about the large amount of resources provided to Afghanistan over the past two decades.

"One of the findings of that report was that 20 years, hundreds of billions of dollars spent, huge number of forces trained, huge amounts of capability is provided, huge amount of advising and assisting, and you had a security force that at the end of the day was not prepared with the will to stand up and fight for itself," Sullivan said at a press briefing. "And that is a collection of decisions taken over the course of many years."

Tuesday’s release was the SIGAR’s 11th lessons learned report, and aimed to pose questions to policymakers rather than making new recommendations. Reflecting on two decades in a country known widely as the "Graveyard of Empires," the report found several key areas of failure in the U.S. response to Afghanistan.



The SIGAR raised “critical questions about the U.S. government’s ability to carry out reconstruction efforts on the scale seen in Afghanistan,” drawing a parallel between the U.S. now and its position after the Vietnam War. Post-Vietnam, the U.S. Agency for International Development gradually cut its global staff by 83 percent as the country reduced its foreign area Army officers, which the SIGAR said was a poor choice.

“After all,” the report said, “declining to prepare after Vietnam did not prevent the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan; instead, it ensured they would become quagmires.”

Looking forward, the SIGAR wrote that “There will likely be times in the future when insurgent control or influence over a particular area or population is deemed an imminent threat to U.S. interests. If the U.S. government does not prepare for that likelihood, it may once again try to build the necessary knowledge and capacity on the fly. As seen in Afghanistan and Iraq, doing so has proven difficult, costly, and prone to avoidable mistakes.”

Among other lessons, the SIGAR’s report found that the U.S. government “consistently underestimated the amount of time required to rebuild Afghanistan and created unrealistic timelines and expectations that prioritized spending quickly,” which resulted in increased corruption and decreased effectiveness. The U.S. government spent $145 billion trying to rebuild Afghanistan, the special inspector general said, and has “many lessons it needs to learn” going forward.

The report also found that the U.S. government did not understand the Afghan context, including socially, culturally and politically. Additionally, the SIGAR said that “U.S. officials rarely had even a mediocre understanding of the Afghan environment, much less how it was responding to U.S. interventions,” and that this ignorance often came from a “willful disregard for information that may have been available.”


Comments / 0

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
105K+
Followers
7K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sigar#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Army
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Outrage as Biden again takes no questions on Afghanistan: 'Walkaway Joe'

President Joe Biden took flak again Monday for taking no questions about Afghanistan as the crisis in the war-torn country continues. The Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan In the aftermath of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, and Americans and Afghan allies stranded there are desperately trying to leave. Many questions remain unanswered, yet on Monday, after giving a brief update on the White House's effort against the coronavirus, Biden again walked away as the press shouted out inquiries about Afghanistan.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
U.S. PoliticsPOLITICO

What leaked cables say about the Afghanistan evacuation effort

Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. NatSec Daily has received multiple leaked State Department cables providing the clearest, behind-the-scenes picture of the situation in Kabul...
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

‘Can I Finish?’ CNN’s Brianna Keilar Repeatedly Interjects During Tense Afghanistan Segment With Biden Comms Chief

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar repeatedly interrupted White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield’s answers during an interview on the situation in Afghanistan. Keilar interviewed Bedingfield on Friday morning’s edition of New Day, during which Ms. Bedingfield updated viewers on the progress of the evacuation, and tried to convey the “laser focus” of President Joe Biden and his team on getting Americans and Afghan allies out of the country.
MilitaryNew York Post

Germany says firefight involving US forces erupts at Kabul airport

A deadly gunfight broke out at Afghanistan’s main airport early Monday, with an Afghan guard killed and several others injured as US and German soldiers exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen, officials said. The latest fatality at the troubled airport came just before 4:15 a.m. as Afghan security forces helping secure...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Republicans are already using the Afghan withdrawal to argue for more war

The United States’ long-overdue departure from Afghanistan was always going to be messy, thanks to two decades of mismanaged and misguided occupation. But even by that standard, the current withdrawal has been poorly executed, leaving the Biden administration with both short- and long-term problems. In the near term, the United States needs to evacuate thousands of Americans still in the country and welcome as many Afghan refugees as possible. In the longer term, the White House needs to resist those who would use the withdrawal to argue for a more confrontational foreign policy elsewhere.

Comments / 0

Community Policy