Karsch and Anderson champ and chump of the weekend
Champ - The Michigan State Spartans for topping Pitt in the Peach Bowl.
Chump - Antonio Brown for his antics during the game against the Jets. The longtime wide receiver suited up for an NFL game, caught three passes, decided to rip off his jersey and exit in the middle of the game, made a number of posts across his social media platforms, released a song , took up practically all the headlines in the sports world with reports and rumors throughout the next 24 hours and has finally settled... with incredible seats at the Grizzlies-Nets game.
