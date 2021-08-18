Cancel
Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) Enters Into "Stalking Horse" Asset Purchase Agreement To Acquire Agua Libre Midstream And Other Water Related Assets From Basic Energy Services

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select" or "the Company"), a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry, today announced that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement for the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Agua Libre Midstream, LLC and other water-related assets, operations and assumed liabilities (together "Agua Libre") from Basic Energy Services, Inc. ("Basic").

