Human Bean raising money for 4-year-old girl with Neuroblastoma

UPDATE: The Human Bean made over 700 of Marlee's Drink, raising $6335 for her fight against Neuroblastoma.

--------------------------------------------------------------

For the baristas at Human Bean, they're used to coming to work and making beverages for customers. However, today a special customer is being thought of when making today's drinks.

"Human bean is celebrating Marlee's birthday," says Gabriela Arenivas, Human Bean Barista.

Four-year-old Marlee or as she's being hailed today, Princess Marlee. All day, both Human Bean locations in Midland and Odessa will be raising money for Marlee, who is currently fighting Neuroblastoma.

"So in celebration of Marlee, we are going to be donating 100% of the proceeds from our princess drink or a frozen hot chocolate because it is her favorite drink and is our number one selling drink in both Odessa and Midland," says Arenivas.

These Baristas are making sure to serve these drinks, in true princess attire.

"I have a tiara because Marlee's a princess, pink necklace, pink tutu , princess vibes just for Marlee," says Arenivas.

All for this special, for a special girl.

"It’s gonna be a great day full of love and just a magic moment for her to celebrate her birthday," says Manager, Adriana Carbhal.

"She’s gonna feel supported, seen and that we all love her," says one Barista, "I think it’s supper sweet, I’m happy to be part of it."

All day today you can stop by both Human Bean locations to pick up the Princess Marlee drink or make a donation or write on Marlee's birthday card.