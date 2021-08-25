Prudential Financial (PRU) PT Raised to $108 at BofA Securities on Sale of Full Service Retirement Biz

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA Securities analyst Joshua Shanker raised the price target on Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) to $108.00 (from $104.00) after the company announced that it would sell its full-service retirement business to Empower, which essentially would transfer $342B of AUM (assets under management) to its new owner. Prudential will continue to management pension risk transfers, structured settlements and stable value wrap offerings, but it isn't precisely clear which expenses will transfer to Empower, which will stay with Prudential and which will be "stranded expenses" to be restructured over time.