Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Medigus's (MDGS) Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. Announces LOI to Acquire a Consumer Products Brand Company for up to $13.25M

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, today announced that its 50.03% owned subsidiary, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (holding 100% in Smart Repair Pro, Inc. and other wholly owned subsidiaries), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of a private company of branded consumer products, for an initial consideration of $6 million (to be paid in cash and equity) with a potential deferred consideration of up to additional $13.25 million, conditional upon future sales and profitability targets.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdgs#Medigus Ltd#Loi#Private Company#Mdgs#Jeffs Brands Ltd#Streetinsider Premium#Smart Repair Pro Inc#North American#Target#Staples#Kroger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

transcosmos Sets Up “Brand Operations inc.,” a New Company that Offers Brand Operations Services that Measure, Visualize and Operate Consumer Brand Experience

Transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has set up a new company “Brand Operations inc.” The new company launched its business in August, 2021. Given that digital channels have become the foundation of consumer communications, brands today can measure changes in consumer behavior as actual data. This has ushered in a new era, enabling brands to manage a diverse range of brand experiences – both online and offline – based on statistics. Building on cutting-edge tools and marketing methods, the new company, Brand Operation will measure and visualize consumer behavioral changes, and offer brand operations services that manage and operate consumer brand experience.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dark Pulse, Inc (DPLS) Announces LOI to Acquire TJM Electronics West

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) today announced it has signed an LOI for the acquisition of electronics manufacturer TJM Electronics West, Inc. ("TJM"). TJM has been leading the way in comprehensive turnkey electronic contract manufacturing since...
SoftwareStreetInsider.com

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) Announces LOI to Acquire Moksha Digital

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of Moksha Digital Software Pvt. Ltd., a provider of medical imaging software and the creator of the FDA cleared CuriePACS and CurieRIS solutions. CuriePACS and CurieRIS are used by radiologists, clinicians, and surgeons in multiple hospitals and diagnostic centers across the globe. The founders of Moksha Digital have worked for companies such as Sony, AOL Time Warner, SAP, Oracle, Citibank, and Goldman Sachs worldwide and collectively have decades of imaging and software engineering experience offering proven expertise in medical imaging.
Businessbeautypackaging.com

Amyris Acquires Clean Consumer Brand and Influencer Marketing Agency

Amyris Inc., a synthetic biotechnology company in Clean Health and Beauty markets and a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, has closed the acquisitions of Olika, Inc., an award-winning clean consumer brand, and MG Empower Ltd., a global influencer marketing agency. About Olika. Olika aims to transform the hygiene category...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Spreads Word About Its Cannabis Operations, Announces LOI To Acquire Luxury Accessories Company Vessel Brand

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) is a global cannabis production and distribution company that has created a premium house of brands that supplying its cannabis products for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, natural wellness, hemp textiles, and food and beverages, with a high-quality product at below-standard costs. Flora Growth’s primary regulatory licensed operations are...
Businessoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Adventure Ready Brands Adds Consumer Products Executives to Advisory Board

LITTLETON, N.H. (August 18, 2021) — Adventure Ready Brands, which markets a range of best-in-class first aid, insect repellent and outdoor recreation products including After Bite®, Adventure® Medical Kits and Ben’s®, announces that consumer product executives Michelle Stacy and Bruno Silva have joined the company’s advisory board. “I am excited...
BusinessThe Drum

More consumers are holding brands accountable to sustainability commitments

Consumers are holding brands accountable for their commitments when it comes to sustainability, finds a BBC study. BBC Global News found 81% agree that clearly demonstrating a commitment to sustainability adds value to a brand and 79% say sustainable practices and commitments are an important consideration when making purchase decisions.
Industrymartechseries.com

Outdoor Event Signage and Sports Marketing Branding Company, Expand a Brand, Broadens Eco-Friendly Product Line and Strengthens U.S. Office

Atlanta Event Signage and Graphics Company Achieves Triple-Digit Growth in 2021 by Creating Unique Outdoor Event Signage, Eco-friendly Covid Protection Pieces, and Consumer Wearables. Expand a Brand, a manufacturer of unique outdoor event branding and sports marketing signage, has solidified their presence in the U.S. market by creating eco-friendly pieces...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Arcadis extends three-year preferred supplier contract with AkzoNobel

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amsterdam, August 26, 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced it has renewed its three-year contract for global environmental and resiliency solutions with AkzoNobel, a Dutch multinational company which produces paints and performance coatings.
Businessconnectthewatts.com

Peloton ranked as the top consumer brand in Comparably’s Top 100 Best Brand List for 2021

Earlier today, Peloton CEO John Foley shared the news that Peloton had been named the top consumer brand in Comparably’s Top 100 Best Brand List for 2021. What an incredible honor it is to see @onepeloton rank #1 on Comparably’s list of Top 100 Best Brands, which is based solely on customer feedback. I’m SO proud of our entire team who constantly puts Members first every single day. We have a very high bar for the experience we want to deliver and we’ll continue working to provide our Members with the absolute best.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (SNPR) Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Volta Industries, Inc.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR) ("TortoiseCorp II"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its shareholders voted ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Adidas (ADDYY) Gains on News it Sold Reebok to Authentic Brands In a Deal Worth Up To $2.5 Billion

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. German sportswear giant Adidas AG (OTC: ADDYY) announced today it reached a deal with the US-based retail conglomerate Authentic Brand Group (ABG) for the sale of their brand Reebok. ABG owns brands like Nautica, Sports Illustrated, Forever 21, and others.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC Launches Next Generation Men’s Beauty Brand, Mai Johnson & Company

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2021-- Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC, (BBB) announced today the launch of its newest prestige beauty line with co-founders and best friends Rodney Williams and Alvin Hathaway. The full collection, titled Mai Johnson & Company (MJC) includes a full suite of products designed for addressing dryness, cleanliness, and skincare - is set to launch nationwide, on August 20th, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy