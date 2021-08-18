Medigus's (MDGS) Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. Announces LOI to Acquire a Consumer Products Brand Company for up to $13.25M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, today announced that its 50.03% owned subsidiary, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (holding 100% in Smart Repair Pro, Inc. and other wholly owned subsidiaries), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of a private company of branded consumer products, for an initial consideration of $6 million (to be paid in cash and equity) with a potential deferred consideration of up to additional $13.25 million, conditional upon future sales and profitability targets.