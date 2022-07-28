ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 support Qi wireless charging?

By Namerah Saud Fatmi
 4 days ago

Best answer: No, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic do not support Qi wireless charging, and only certain Samsung wireless chargers can charge them. This includes the LTE and Bluetooth-only models of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.

Samsung just announced two excellent smartwatches alongside its 2021 foldable lineup. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic feature some fantastic specifications and boast stellar displays. Factor in Wear OS 3, and you have the best Apple Watch contender in the Android smartwatch scene. The two Samsung wearables from the Galaxy Watch 4 series are very similar, but with a few differences.

You can buy either model with LTE or without LTE, and the prices vary accordingly. There are two different sizes of each Galaxy smartwatch available. The Galaxy Watch 4 with a smaller 40mm display has a 247mAh battery, whereas the larger 44mm option has a 361mAh one inside. Parallel to that, the 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is powered by a 247mAh battery, while the 46mm version has a 361mAh battery.

Regardless of the many differences between the two watches and their various options, all of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic models support "WPC-based wireless charging" . This means you can't charge your Galaxy 4 Watches with any old Qi wireless charger. It must be compatible with the new Galaxy smartwatches. Currently, only one such wireless charger on the market from Samsung called the Wireless Charger Duo. For now, Galaxy Watch 4 owners who want to power up wirelessly will have to stick to it.

If you've pre-ordered a Galaxy Watch 4 , you can go ahead and buy the Wireless Charger Duo to juice up your cool new smartwatch without messy wires in the equation. Can't wait to get it in your hands and play around with the new Wear OS 3? Check out our hands-on to quench your thirst until your order is shipped.

