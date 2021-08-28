Cancel
Goldman Sachs Removes Suncor (SU) From Conviction List on Lack of Catalysts; Shares Slip

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) are down over 1% after Goldman Sachs removed shares from its Conviction List, although still rated "Buy.". Neil Mehta believes there is a lack of catalysts that can help shares outperform...

www.streetinsider.com

