Cowen Starts Sophia Genetics SA (SOPH) at Outperform

DICE Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: DICE) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a biopharmaceutical company leveraging our proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. We are initially focused on developing oral therapeutics against well-validated targets in immunology, with the goal of achieving comparable potency to their systemic biologic counterparts, which have demonstrated the greatest therapeutic benefit to date in these disease areas. Our platform, which we refer to as DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules with the potential to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics. We believe there is a significant unmet medical need for convenient oral therapies in chronic immunological diseases that offer the therapeutic benefits of systemic biologics."