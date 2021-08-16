GPI vs. GDP: Does Size Matter More Than Substance?

The ongoing demand for the fourth round of the stimulus check payments has been on the rise, however, the federal government seems to be unfazed about this. The online petition that was begun in order to provide the citizens of the United States of America with federal aid payments has almost reached a total of 3 million supporters. In the meantime, Joe Biden, the President of the country along with the political leaders belonging to the Democratic Party have shifted their attention towards other subjects away from the stimulus checks. That includes a 1.2 trillion USD bipartisan infrastructure plan. The idea behind this is to rebuild the infrastructure of the country.