City commissioners approve police request to hire an additional officer
City commissioners on Aug. 9 approved a request from Chief Justin Meyer that the city hire a 14th police officer for the Madison Police Department. Before that city meeting, Meyer wrote two letters to the commissioners and Jamison Berreth, city administrator, with one piece of correspondence making the request for an additional officer. A second letter provided data on Madison’s census information and information about what is considered as appropriate police staffing in U.S. communities.www.madisondailyleader.com
