Columbia County, OR

Columbia County grapples with K-12 mask mandate

By Scott Keith
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

Residents and school officials react as the mandate kicks in for school students and staff this fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FwgM_0bTbPYTZ00

In South Columbia County, school board members, school administrators, school union representatives and the public are weighing in on the mask mandate ordered for K-12 students in Oregon this September.

Unlike some areas in the United States where the subject of school mask mandates is sparking fierce public reaction, the situation seems more settled in Oregon, because the state is mandating that students and staff at K-12 schools mask up this fall in an effort to thwart the highly contagious delta variant of coronavirus.

St. Helens school board disagrees on guidance

The mask mandate was the focus of a recent St. Helens School Board meeting where the superintendent read letters from the public and board members, as well as those attending the meeting, offered varied opinions on the mask requirement.

St. Helens School District Superintendent Scot Stockwell opened the meeting by reading citizen comments sent to the district.

One letter read, "I write today asking that you give staff and students a choice in the matter of mask wearing. Sadly, if you cannot provide a mask choice, I must pull my child from public school and homeschool or attend a private school. I can no longer send my child to a place where choice is not an option."

An opposing opinion read, "Now that the delta variant is striking children under the age of 12, keeping your children safe is even more important and urgent. This is the reason masks should be worn at all times, or if a child can't deal with a mask, then a face shield should be used. Children aged 12 and up should be required to be vaccinated. Teachers, assistants, secretaries, kitchen staff, custodians, bus drivers must be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test however often it's required."

From a student's perspective, one letter read, "I'm a student going into my senior year at St. Helens High School. Myself, along with a copious amount of other classmates, strongly appreciate if you kept the mask mandatory for everyone in the school building."

The student continued, "I would like to have a full, uninterrupted in-person final year of education at this school, and the best way to accomplish that is with required masks."

After the letters were read by Stockwell, school board members chimed in with their thoughts on the mask mandate.

Kellie Smith said it's traumatizing for many students to have to wear masks. She suggested she would be in favor of the St. Helens School District flouting Gov. Kate Brown's mask mandate, which the governor announced July 29 for K-12 schools.

"If you think that a mask is going to help you, then maybe you should be wearing the mask when you're around the students," Smith said, addressing teachers. "I would support you telling your students to take off their masks if they need to. I hope they do."

Smith continued, "I would definitely lobby with the rest of the board, if they would do so, to remove our masks and make local control here."

Ryan Scholl was more cautious.

While Scholl believes in local control, he said, "I don't want to risk any of our teachers losing their career. That's a lot of money they invested in their education. We have to be careful for our teachers and for our students. We're here for the kids."

Bill Amos said like it or not, St. Helens has to follow the state's guidance.

"If we're forced to wear masks, well, that's the way it is," said Amos. "My biggest worry, just absolutely my biggest worry through this whole thing, is that if we don't wear masks, and along about November, they shut down school — that would just be the most horrible thing I could imagine."

Melody Killens, who runs a day care, said, "To me, there are so many reasons, and for the best interest for all of us, that we at least really need to think about it. I take my childcare kids around town all the time — every one of us has a mask in our pocket."

Killens said she finds masks uncomfortable and she hates wearing them.

"But I don't want anybody to die," she added.

Scappoose superintendent: Get vaccinated

The Spotlight also reached out to Superintendent Tim Porter of the Scappoose School District, who said while he is disappointed that masks are being required for staff and students in K-12 schools, "I understand the reasoning behind it."

As to whether his district's teachers are comfortable with the mandate, Porter responded, "I think teachers are a microcosm of society as a whole, so some are pleased and some are displeased."

In the debate over masks, Porter believes firmly in the need to get vaccinated.

"I believe being vaccinated is the best way to reduce the threat of the delta variant," Porter said, adding, "I also think that implementing other mitigation strategies, such as masking, social distancing, hand-washing and proper ventilation, is also helpful."

Keith Meeuwsen, who is president of the St. Helens Education Association as well as being a social studies teacher at St. Helens High School, also shared his thoughts on the mask mandate with the Spotlight.

"Personally, I think it is a no-brainer," Meeuwsen said. "There is a nationwide spike in cases, and an easy way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated and wear a mask. I do not remember any kids last spring struggling with having to wear a mask. It was a non-issue, and I would think it would be a non-issue again."

Noting that he has not received comments from teachers, Meeuwsen said, "No one has contacted me and had a concern. That being said, it is summer. It might be a different response in September."

Asked if he is concerned schools may close again if the delta variant of COVID gets out of control, Meeuwsen said, "My opinion is that we will be in class with kids in September. I have wondered if a shutdown might occur, but at this point, it seems like we will wear masks and move forward."

