'All for naught' - Veterans react to Taliban seizure of Afghanistan

By Sally Segar
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zx0tW_0bTbOzw100 The insurgent group captured Afghanistan's major cities in just days, and the future of the country and its residents is unclear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d4gzz_0bTbOzw100

Jason Greenlees and Eric Pettis served together in Afghanistan in the mid-2000s. Now, they say, all the work the United States did in Afghanistan has been undone.

The Taliban overtook the county's capital, Kabul, on Sunday, Aug. 15, after sweeping through the nation and taking control of major cities one after another, following the withdrawal, after two decades, of American forces. Tens of thousands of Afghans have tried to escape, and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Greenlees, who now lives in Gervais, said the events are "disillusioning."

"We sacrificed so much while we were over there, and to have it fall right back into the hands of the people we took it from just kind of makes it feel like there was no point," he said. "That the brothers and sisters that we lost over there died in vain."

Pettis, who lives in Sandy, agreed that it's frustrating, and said it is hard to think about all the people who died serving in Afghanistan.

"Everybody went over there to either follow orders or see the cause and the good and try and make a difference. And then we make that difference and it pretty much just got tossed aside," Pettis said. "And everything that we tried to accomplish the last 20-plus years is gone in a matter of weeks. They died for nothing." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWnCW_0bTbOzw100

Now, Pettis says he doesn't see anything else the United States can do at this point. "We've dug our own hole," he said, and all the American forces can do is protect and evacuate as many people as possible in Afghanistan.

Greenlees said, when he was deployed in Afghanistan, there were rules that U.S. troops couldn't do things like "return fire" unless actively being shot at or go out and "look for trouble" on their own. Greenlees said he thinks these rules of engagement were — and area — a barrier to being effective against the threat.

Greenlees also said he and Pettis did a lot of humanitarian work during their time in Afghanistan, and now a piece of that humanitarian aid has been taken away from the country, too.

"The job we do, we do with pride, and I took a lot of pride in what we did over there," Greenlees said. "We risked our lives every day doing it, and it just kind of seems all for naught and when this kind of stuff happens."

Three months after Greenlees arrived in Afghanistan, he said, one of his brothers in arms, Nathaniel Lindsey, was killed.

Pettis and Greenlees actually brought Lindsey's body back to his family, Greenlees said, and Lindsey's kids even refer to them both as uncles.

"The fact that he got killed down there, and then we got pulled out, and the country went right back to what it was before we went over there," Greenlees said. "Well, what was the point?"

