Strobel's Arena welcomes horse owners in Scappoose

The facility, located minutes from Highway 30, offers both an inside and outside arena.

If you have a hankering for involving yourself in an equestrian sport one day, remember that it takes time to learn how to handle a horse.

Strobel's Arena in Scappoose allows horse owners a chance to work their horses and participate in fun activities, such as barrel racing.

Strobel's Arena is located on a scenic, rural stretch of property a short distance from U.S. Highway 30, at 54444 Kalberer Road.

The facility has an indoor and outdoor arena, and offers practice sessions, schooling shows, game series and jackpots.

While owner Rosanne Strobel welcomes visitors to her arenas, she doesn't provide horses. You must bring your own.

At Strobel's, you can bring your horse and rent some time to practice with your horse.

"We work up the ground regularly and keep it watered," Strobel said. "Ground conditions are the most important for the horse, whether it's barrel racing or anything. I take pride in having some of the best ground conditions around."

The arena is nearly 40 years old. It began life as an indoor arena, but Strobel said she eventually added an outdoor arena as well.

Strobel has a rodeo background, and she has brought that to her longtime business.

"We barrel race mainly, because it's my passion," Strobel said. "That's my interest, my passion."

Speaking of her history with barrel racing, Strobel said, "I went to what used to be called the Livestock Exhibition in Portland and watched a rodeo and thought about barrel racing. I wanted to do that one day."

Strobel's Arena offers people of all ages a chance to practice with their favorite horse.

"From 3 years old to 75, seriously," Strobel said, noting all ages can have fun at the arenas. "I have what's called game shows, and my youngest class is PeeWee — there's no age limit. If you want to compete and you're able, you're welcome to."

In a game show, you pay an entry fee and everybody competes against each other.

There are many benefits of owning a horse, according to Strobel.

"The benefits are responsibility, especially for a kid," Strobel said. "They learn the responsibility of taking care of them, grooming them, feeding them, watering them — making sure they're exercised for whatever sport they're in."

Horses may not get as excited as dogs when their owner comes home, but "there's a definite bond between an owner and a horse," Strobel said.

