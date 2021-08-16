MUS, CBHS now part of Power 10 Rankings, ECS preseason No. 1

Magic Valley Publishing’s West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings entering the 2021 season are here. The teams from the coverage area for The Bartlett Express, The Collierville Herald-Independent, The Leader, The Millington Star, and The Germantown News & Shelby Sun Times, includes Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and Tipton County are eligible. With several residents from those cities attending Christian Brothers High School and Memphis University School, those two teams are now eligible for the rankings. Each week throughout the 2021 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 1.