LeVar Burton made no secret that he wanted to take the Jeopardy! reigns after Alex Trebek died. In fact, he had publicly talked about wanting that position long before Trebek passed away in November of 2020. He tweeted in 2013 that it was his dream job. Then, he finally got the chance to stand behind that legendary lectern last month. Burton guest-hosted the show for a short time. Burton’s fans as well as fans of the show praised his hosting prowess. However, he may not get his dream job after all.