Milan “Shorty” M. Mueller, 86, of Eau Claire died on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Bloomer. Shorty was born Dec. 2, 1934, to the late Marvin and Leona (Sauer) Mueller in Alma, Wisconsin, just about five miles from his winter cabin. His love of woodworking started when he was young by cutting firewood and railroad ties, which was hard work with a crosscut saw. He continued with his wood working skills by building two homes over the years.