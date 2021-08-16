Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Koryn Hawthorne Shares Why You Don’t Have To Wait Til Sunday To Have A Personal Experience With God

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Posted by 
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The contemporary gospel sound of Koryn Hawthorne is refreshing for the genre to say the least, bringing us a mix of modern day soul with that signature uplifting message of praise for our Heavenly Father. We were honored to have the 23-year-old rising star stop by Get Up! Mornings With...

praisecleveland.com

Comments / 0

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Inspiration Station, and the home of Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell, Willie Moore Jr., and Darlene McCoy!

 https://praisecleveland.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Campbell
Person
Koryn Hawthorne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Personal Experience#To Say The Least
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Musicpraisedc.com

Byron Cage Talks Importance of HBCUs As A Morehouse Man & Shares New Song “You Are”

The feeling of joy that gospel icon Byron Cage brings to his music is very similar to his overall personality if you’re ever blessed with the opportunity to speak with him. The Get Up! church gracefully found that out recently when the multiple Stellar Award-winning artist stopped by to discuss the importance of HBCUs, his new song, “You Are,” and so much more.
ReligionStatesboro Herald

Remember that you don't have to — you get to

Several years ago, I read a story about C. A. “Pop” Farley, who served many sessions as a counselor at a Christian summer camp. Later in life, he discovered he had cancer and eventually planned his own funeral, asking a friend to relate that at each session of camp, they worked to instill in the campers the principle, “You don’t have to – You get to.” His inspiration likely came from a poem by an unknown author. One verse read:
Hair Carepraisedc.com

Koryn Hawthorne Debuts Her Cute New Hair Color

Grammy-nominated singer and business owner Koryn Hawthorne has continued to let the light of God shine through her. From her music to her fashion we can’t keep our eyes off of her. Her new single Sunday is definitely a tune-in we can’t get enough of every day of the week. If you haven’t seen the music video or heard this song, click here.
Musicthechristianbeat.org

Exclusive: Kevin Lemons Reminds Us That All Things “Work For Your Good”

Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling is celebrating its 25th year anniversary as one of the most dynamic and captivating choirs in Gospel music with a new recording project that will be released later this year. As an introduction to the forthcoming LP, the single “For Your Good” is available now on all digital music providers. Over the years, Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling have traveled nationally and internationally, sharing the stage with everyone from Bebe Winans to Kirk Franklin to Hezekiah Walker. Lemons himself is a force as a vocal director, and most recently oversaw vocals on the critically acclaimed Netflix presentation and soundtrack for Come Sunday. His prowess shines through beautifully on “For Your Good,” delivering a song perfectly timed for this season of enormous change. In this TCB Exclusive, Lemons talks about the heart behind the new single, reflects on his years with Higher Calling and previews what he is most looking forward to in the coming months.
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Halsey unveils ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ track list: “I can’t wait for you to hear everything”

Halsey has unveiled the track list for her new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, due out August 27. Unlike her previous album, Manic, this album doesn’t have any features on it. “It feels very cool to have an album with no features again. It felt like this had to be entirely from my voice, similarly to Badlands,” she tweeted, referring to her 2015 debut. “I can’t wait for you to hear everything.”
ReligionAdvocate Messenger

Where have you seen God?

I am part of a wonderful ministerial association. To begin each month’s luncheon, we introduce ourselves, our ministry, and share something interesting about ourselves. This last question always caused people to wince and moan, “There is nothing interesting about what I have been doing.” I would always object and coach people to find something. They never disappointed us. This went on for years until there was a big rebellion and one of the ministers suggested we share where we have seen God instead. Everyone quickly agreed this was a great change, and the stories were wonderful.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘LPBW’: Pregnant Isabel Roloff Admits She’s In Recovery

For LPBW fans who don’t know, Isabel and Jacob Roloff are expecting their first baby. They will welcome their son to the world in December and seem to be very excited to meet him. They haven’t revealed his name to fans yet, but they do have a name picked out that they say was “meant to be.” Fans think they might choose a nature name or that the baby’s name will honor Isabel’s late mother or brother.
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Sister Asked Me to Give My Share of Inheritance to Pay For Her IVF Treatment – Story of the Day

My sister and her husband asked me to give them our entire inheritance to pay for their IVF treatments, but I had a future to think about, and she didn’t like that. My sister Kim came out as bisexual to our parents when she was 17. I was just 11 back then, but Kim brought home her first girlfriend, and our parents didn’t take it well. They kicked her out immediately, and they raised me to hate her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy