Koryn Hawthorne Shares Why You Don’t Have To Wait Til Sunday To Have A Personal Experience With God

Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling is celebrating its 25th year anniversary as one of the most dynamic and captivating choirs in Gospel music with a new recording project that will be released later this year. As an introduction to the forthcoming LP, the single “For Your Good” is available now on all digital music providers. Over the years, Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling have traveled nationally and internationally, sharing the stage with everyone from Bebe Winans to Kirk Franklin to Hezekiah Walker. Lemons himself is a force as a vocal director, and most recently oversaw vocals on the critically acclaimed Netflix presentation and soundtrack for Come Sunday. His prowess shines through beautifully on “For Your Good,” delivering a song perfectly timed for this season of enormous change. In this TCB Exclusive, Lemons talks about the heart behind the new single, reflects on his years with Higher Calling and previews what he is most looking forward to in the coming months.