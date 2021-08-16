Cancel
Patti Quigley Hopeful Mission To Educate Girls In Afghanistan Will Continue

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) – Women and girls face an uncertain future in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover . Patti Quigley, executive director of Razia’s Rays of Hope , has made it her mission to educate girls in Afghanistan.

The foundation’s core project since 2008 is the Zabuli Education Center, an all-girl K-12 school about 30 miles northeast of Kabul that provides free education to nearly 700 students.

“In the village where we are teaching our girls, there is no violence going on right now,” Quigley said. “We are expecting some changes, but we will work with whatever government is put in place. We’ll go by the laws and regulations of what they decide, and we will do the best we can.”

Quigley is hopeful the schools will remain open, and her mission to educate and support the girls will continue.

“Our hope really is that we will be able to continue, that there has been a shift in the thinking,” Quigley said. “Twenty years is a long time for any group of people. I think social media has had a big impact on the thinking of a lot of groups.”

Despite the Taliban’s quick takeover, Quigley wants members of the military and their families to know that progress has been made in Afghanistan.

“There are a lot of very important things going on there that aren’t always talked about and these girls really want things to change in their country and they really want to have an impact on the world,” Quigley said. “Even though it might not be what everyone else thinks it’s going to be, there has been change, and it has not been in vain.”

