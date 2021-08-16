Cancel
Recipes

Steamed Clams With Garlic Toasts

By Marianne Williams
Real Simple
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteamed clams are the type of dish that seems impossible to make at home, and yet, they're not just easy to do, but quick. The key is getting fresh little neck clams the day you're ready to cook from your local fishmonger or the counter at your grocery store. Scrub them well, and then get going with the sauce. In the case of this recipe, you'll make a rich white wine broth infused with garlic, shallots, and anchovies. These will perfume the clams as they steam open, making every bite rich and flavorful. All that's left is to pair the bowls with generous amounts of garlic toast for sopping up the delicious sauce. Serve with white wine or light beers.

