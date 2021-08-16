Cancel
Luc Godin hired as UL's new tennis coach

By Staff Report
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Luc Godin has officially been named as the program’s 10th head coach, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard announced on Monday. Godin, who spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant coach at Tyler Junior College, served as associate head coach for the Ragin’ Cajuns men’s program from 2017-20.

www.theadvocate.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Tyler Junior College#Ul#Intercollegiate Athletics#Cajuns#All Americans
