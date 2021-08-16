Luc Godin hired as UL's new tennis coach

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Dave Hayden resigned as the head men's and women's tennis coach to take a full-time position at another school. Hayden, who became the Westminster head coach in 2015, led the women's team to back-to-back Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) Championships (2015-2016). He was named the 2016 PAC Women's Coach of the Year. Under Hayden's tutelage, the Titan women advanced to the NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament twice, including the program's first-ever win at Nationals in 2015. This past season, the men's team advanced in the PAC Tournament for the first time in program history. His .667 winning percentage as the head women's tennis coach is second all-time in school history among head coaches with at least two seasons. Overall, Hayden coached multiple All-PAC honorees.
