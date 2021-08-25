Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edgewater, MD

Elderly Woman Assaulted During Edgewater Home Invasion

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RnG7i_0bTbAVIF00

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said an elderly woman was assaulted during a home invasion in Edgewater.

On August 13, 2021, at approximately 12:25 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a home invasion that had just occurred at a private residence on the 300 block of Likes Road in Edgewater. The 74-year-old female victim advised that an unknown male suspect armed with a knife entered her home and confronted her while in her bedroom. While struggling with the suspect, the victim sustained a small puncture wound to her upper torso. The victim was able to get away from the suspect and call 911 for police assistance. The suspect then fled the residence in an unknown direction.


Numerous units responded to the location and immediately provided medical attention to the victim. Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel responded and transported the victim to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Evidence technicians and detectives responded to the scene to further the investigative efforts. A perimeter was established, and an extensive search was conducted with the assistance of the police helicopter and canine units. Additionally, officers conducted a door-to-door canvas of the surrounding neighborhood homes to speak with community members to ensure community safety and locate the suspect. Despite these efforts, the suspect was not located.


The suspect is described as an unknown-race male, approximately 5’8” with a muscular build.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Southern District detectives are urging anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers 24-Hours a day toll-free at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edgewater, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
City
Edgewater, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Home Invasion#Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Police Identify Man Killed During Apparent Stabbing in Severn as Eddie Dawson Jr., 35

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has identified the victim of an apparent fatal stabbing in Severn as a 35 year old Odenton man. On Saturday August 28, 2021 at approximately 2:30 A.M., the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 7000 block of Periwinkle Way for a domestic dispute. Near the area, a male was found lying in the roadway unresponsive suffering from apparent trauma. The male was pronounced deceased by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Arrest Suspect Wanted In Princess Anne Stabbing

Maryland State Police today arrested the suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing of a woman early yesterday morning in Princess Anne. The suspect is identified as Harold Levin Cropper, 63, of Somerset County. After consultation with the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office, Maryland State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region obtained an arrest warrant charging Cropper with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a dangerous deadly weapon and violation of a protective order. He was arrested without incident today in an abandoned residence in the 30000 block of Antioch Avenue in Princess Anne, Maryland. He was transported to the Princess Anne Barrack for processing.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Assault, Gun Charges In Wicomico County

Maryland State Police arrested and charged a man today with assault and weapon charges involving juvenile victims last month in Wicomico County. The suspect, Cameron Joseph Calvert, 33, of Salisbury, Maryland, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, the use of a firearm in a felony, illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle and reckless endangerment. Calvert is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.
Harwood, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Harwood Shooting Leaves Female Victim, Male Suspect Dead

Details are still emerging regarding the overnight shooting in Harwood, which left a female victim and male suspect dead in an apparent domestic related murder-suicide. On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at about 10:27pm, multiple units responded to a residence on Flanders Lane for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two subjects outside the residence: an adult female victim in a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds; and an adult male suspect in the parking lot, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Shooting on Copeland Street in Annapolis Leaves One Male Injured, Authorities Say

Authorities in Annapolis are investigating a recent shooting which left one person injured. On August 19th at approximately 9:21pm, Annapolis Police Department Communications began receiving calls for shots fired in the 1900 block of Copeland Street. While officers were responding to that area, a patient suffering from an apparent gunshot wound walked into Patient First located in the 2000 block of West Street.
Virginia StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Virginia Man Sentenced for Role in Colonial Heights Armed Robbery

A Norfolk man was sentenced today to over 14.5 years in prison for his role in a violent armed robbery of a Sprint Store in Colonial Heights. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on the afternoon of January 7, 2019, Ronnell Kareen Levon Johnson, 28, and his co-conspirator, Tajh Rodgers, 32, of Norfolk, traveled from the Norfolk area to Colonial Heights to commit an armed robbery of a Sprint Store. During the robbery, Rodgers brandished a loaded .40 caliber Ruger semi-automatic pistol and forced two employees into a back room of the store, where he let Johnson in through the back entrance. Johnson entered the store and started gathering Sprint Store merchandise into a bag.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Severn Man, 20, Arrested on CDS Violation in Glen Burnie

A 20-year old Severn man was recently arrested and charged with a CDS violation while driving in the Glen Burnie area. On August 15, 2021, at approximately 11:55 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a maroon Toyota Rav4 in the area of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and West Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and also observed two vials of suspected crack cocaine on the driver’s seat.
Millersville, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Woman Hit by Car, Killed After Collapsing Face-Down Onto Street in Millersville

Police have yet to identify the 49 year old woman who was killed after collapsing onto a street in Millersville and later struck by a vehicle. On August 15, 2021, at approximately 9:40 pm, officers responded to the McDonald's restaurant located at 680 Old Mill Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was observed collapsing in the McDonald's parking lot near Old Mill Road. A Lexus sedan made a right turn to exit the parking lot after leaving the drive-thru. The Lexus struck the pedestrian who was still lying face down in the parking lot. The pedestrian was dragged a short distance before the Lexus stopped.
Hanover, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Seizure of Loaded Gun During Hanover Traffic Stop Yields Arrest of Baltimore Man

After a loaded firearm was found during a traffic stop in Hanover, Anne Arundel County Police officers arrested a man from Baltimore on a handgun charge. On August 20, 2021, at approximately 11:50 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a gray Toyota Corolla at Parkway Drive and Standard Drive in Hanover. The officer began speaking with the driver, who handed the officer a bag containing 24.23 grams of suspected marijuana. The investigation led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a 9mm Glock 19 handgun loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police Charge Baltimore Man with Gun, Drug Possession Following Arrest in Hanover

Anne Arundel County Police officers charged a Baltimore man with gun and drug related charges following an arrest in Hanover. On August 22, 2021, at approximately 11:10 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a gold 2007 Lexus in the 7200 block of Parkway Drive in Hanover. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Elderly Man Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle During Parking Dispute in Annapolis

An elderly man sustained injuries after being struck by a vehicle during a parking dispute in Annapolis. On August 10, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m., officers responded to an assault at Wayman Avenue and Douglass Avenue. The 67-year-old male victim advised that he approached a gray Nissan sedan parked on the grass along the roadway to confront the occupants regarding how they were parked.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Viraj Kishore Raiker, 32, of Ellicott City, Killed During Crash in Glen Burnie

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Glen Burnie. Shortly before 1:55 a.m., on August 5, 2021, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a crash at northbound I-97 just south of I-695 in Glen Burnie, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a black 2015 Honda Civic, driven by Viraj Kishore Raiker, 32, of Ellicott City, Maryland, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-97 when the vehicle collided head-on with a 2015 Acura TL. It is unknown where the Honda began driving in the wrong direction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy