ALONG FOR THE RIDE

Retired Coronado Fire Chief Jim Lydon To Participate In Ride For America. Turning on our televisions on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 changed our lives forever with the horrific images of the towers collapsing, New York City transformed into a cloud of dust, and scenes of loved ones waiting for news of their family members. Then there are the incredible memories of our firefighters, police officers and first responders running into burning and collapsing buildings without hesitation. This is their job; this is their calling, even when when the worst happens. This is a story of a Coronado man who dedicated his life in a firefighters uniform and is now remembering his brothers and sisters who were lost on that fateful day 20 years ago.