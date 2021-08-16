ALONG FOR THE RIDE

Last week the Frederick County and Fairfield, Pa., communities lost a family member when Battalion Chief Joshua Laird died in the line of duty while fighting a house fire. From the moment the word of this hit the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, our men and women, brothers and sisters-in-arms to these first responders, were there to do whatever we could to support the Division of Fire & Rescue Services and the Laird family. Of my duties, I had the distinct honor of accompanying the lead car in each and every procession of Battalion Chief Laird, documenting and witnessing the show of support from Washington D.C. to Fairfield, Gettysburg, Mount Saint Mary’s University, and his final transfer.
