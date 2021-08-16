Cancel
Pennsylvania State

To mitigate the spread, state unveils free COVID-19 testing program for schools across Pennsylvania

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG >> The Wolf Administration has announced two important initiatives to support K-12 schools and institutions of higher education during the 2021-22 school year. Starting on August 16, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is directing vaccine providers to support COVID-19 vaccination clinics at institutions of higher education and K-12 schools. Additionally, both Pennsylvania departments of Health and Education announced a partnership with Concentric by Ginkgo Bioworks (Ginkgo) to provide free COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools across the commonwealth to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and outbreaks in schools during the 2021-2022 school year.

