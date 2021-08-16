Cancel
Cars

The US Investigates The Tesla’s Autopilot System After Several Accidents | Voice Of America

wearebreakingnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Transportation has opened an investigation into automaker Tesla’s autopilot system after 11 accidents were reported since 2018, resulting in 17 injuries and one death. In a report, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that investigators found that in each of the accidents, multiple Tesla models encountered first aid scenes and “subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved in those scenes. ” The report said that most of the incidents occurred after dark, and each of the accident scenes involved scene control measures such as first responders, flares, an illuminated arrow board and road cones. In each case, the Teslas were confirmed to have been activated on either autopilot or traffic-conscious cruise control during the approach to accidents. Tesla improves its autopilot Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla says improvements will be released in the coming weeks via a software update. The report explains that Tesla’s autopilot system, the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), allows the vehicle to maintain its speed and stay centered in the lane. With ADAS activated, the driver still has primary responsibility for identifying road obstacles or “adverse maneuvers from neighboring vehicles.” The report notes that NHTSA’s Office of Defect Investigation (ODI) has opened an investigation of autopilot systems on Tesla Y, X, S and 3 models from the years 2014 to 2021. It is estimated to involve 765,000 vehicles . The agency said it would look at how the autopilot ensures that Tesla drivers are paying attention to the road. The company’s owner’s manuals instruct drivers to keep their hands on the wheel, but the autopilot continues to function even if drivers only touch the wheel occasionally. * Some of the information in this report came from the Associated Press, Reuters and AFP. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications; or, follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.

Trafficwallstreetrebel.com

US will look into Tesla's Autopilot technology

One critical issue that the investigators will look at is how Autopilot ensures that Tesla drivers are paying attention to the road while operating the car. Before we get started, it's important to note that none of the existing Tesla driver assistance technologies, such as Autopilot or Full Self-Driving, is really driverless.
CarsStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Federal Investigation into Tesla Autopilot Defects Could Pull 765k Cars From U.S. Roads

A new federal investigation that claims Tesla’s driver assistance technology is dangerously defective could result in the removal of hundreds of thousands of their cars from U.S. roads — and some advocates are wondering whether there might be even more regulation for Elon Musk’s brainchild on the horizon, if not the autonomous vehicle industry at large.
PoliticsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Democrats Ask FTC to Investigate Tesla's Self-Driving Claims

Two Democratic senators asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Tesla over the company's advertising of its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving technology. The letter comes one day after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot system. The senators claim Tesla may not be fully...
Carschemindnews.com

Tesla Autopilot: The United States launches an official probe into self-driving technology

Following 11 Tesla crashes involving emergency vehicles in 2018, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that it was taking action. The Tesla vehicles “crash directly into the vehicles of first responders” in certain cases, according to the report. Approximately 765,000 Tesla automobiles have been produced since 2014. The...
Trafficamericanmilitarynews.com

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launches investigation into Tesla Autopilot over emergency responder crashes

U.S. auto-safety regulators have launched an investigation into Tesla’s partially self-driving car system after nearly a dozen reports of the company’s vehicles crashing into cars at the scenes of incidents involving emergency responders. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday opened the probe into Tesla’s Autopilot, which automatically steers,...
PoliticsRedorbit.com

Senators Call for FTC Probe of Tesla Autopilot

In response to an NHTSA probe of a few crashes involving Tesla vehicles and emergency vehicles, some U.S. Senators have asked the FTC to probe Tesla’s claims about Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD). They want the FTC to probe whether the naming of Tesla’s driver assist programs amount to deceptive marketing practices.
Delray Beach, FLSouth Florida Times

US probing autopilot problems on 765,000 Tesla vehicles

DETROIT (AP) – The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot partially automated driving system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles. The investigation covers 765,000 vehicles, almost everything that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year. Of...
Technologytechnology-in-business.net

Tesla Autopilot U.S. Safety Probe Puts a Damper on Elon Musk’s AI Day

Two U.S. Senators are urging the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether Tesla Inc. uses deceptive marketing practices by labeling its driver-assistance systems “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving.” Senators Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey, both Democrats, wrote in a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan Wednesday that Tesla “has repeatedly overstated the capabilities of its vehicles, and these statements increasingly pose a threat to motorists and other users of the road.” “We fear that Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD features are not as mature and reliable as the company pitches to the public,” the senators wrote. “Tesla drivers listen to these claims and believe their vehicles are equipped to drive themselves — with potentially deadly consequence.”
CarsNewsTimes

A drunken man tests his Tesla's autopilot: VIDEO

A person captured on video how a 24-year-old man fell asleep while driving on a highway in Norway . The car was a Tesla Model S , which fortunately has its own autopilot system , which was able to detect in time that the person at the wheel was not controlling it and stopped.
TrafficPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Deadliest Car in the U.S., According to Data

Each year, more than 33,000 people in the U.S. die in a car accident, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System. In fact, car crashes are a leading cause of death in the country for people aged 1 to 54, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says. It's clear that no matter what kind of car you drive, it's important to stay alert behind the wheel, whether you're just running a quick errand or going on a long road trip. But research does show that there are certain cars that tend to be involved in more deadly crashes than others.
Carselectrek.co

Five instances of Tesla owners becoming victims of road rage for driving an EV

Imagine this – You’ve parked your pristine Long Range Model Y away from the other cars in the lot, and you’re inside your favorite café maxing on a loaded açai bowl. Suddenly, Sentry Mode on your Tesla sends you an alert capturing some guy in a beat-up Tercel pulling up, slamming his door into your side panel, then proceeding to key your beautiful, zero-emission angel. Uh oh, it’s blatant road rage toward Tesla. Not again.
U.S. Politicswearebreakingnews.com

US Senators Present Bill To Regulate Apple And Google App Stores | Voice Of America

WASHINGTON DC – A trio of senators introduced a bill that would regulate the app stores of companies, which they say have too much control over the market, including those of Apple Inc and Google of Alphabet Inc. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar, both Democrats, teamed up with Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn to sponsor the bill, which would bar large app stores from requiring app providers to use their payment system. It would also prevent them from punishing applications that offer different prices or conditions through another application store or payment system. “This predatory abuse by Apple and Google strikes me as deeply offensive in many ways,” Blumenthal said in an interview Wednesday. “Their power has reached a point where they are affecting the entire economy by stifling and strangling innovation.” Russia fines Apple $ 12 million for monopolistic practices Russia intended that electronic devices sold there carry pre-installed Russian applications. Apple hasn’t done it yet. Critics say Moscow wants to control the internet. Blumenthal said he hoped a supplementary bill would be introduced in the House of Representatives “very soon.” The bill would also prohibit stores from using non-public information from apps to compete with them. Tile, which makes labels to help consumers find lost items, complained earlier this year that Apple was launching AirTags as a rival product. Apple’s control over the apps that come onto its platform and its 15-30% commissions on digital sales have come under scrutiny from regulators. A federal judge is reviewing testimonies on this issue to rule on an antitrust lawsuit filed by “Fortnite” creator Epic Games. Epic also sued Google for its app store practices, as did a large group of state attorneys general who allege that Google illegally tried to maintain a monopoly on its Android phone app store. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications; or, follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
Technologywearebreakingnews.com

T-Mobile Announces That 50 Million Customer Data Exposed By a Cyber ​​Attack | Voice Of America

The US subsidiary of the German telecommunications company T-Mobile said Wednesday that the personal data of more than 40 million previous and potential customers, including names, social security numbers and driver’s license information, had been exposed in a Data Violation. In a statement, the cell phone service said the same data was also compromised for approximately 7.8 million current T-Mobile postpaid customers. But they added that phone numbers, account numbers, personal identification numbers, passwords or financial information for the nearly 50 million records and accounts had not been compromised. T-Mobile also confirmed that around 850,000 of their active prepaid customer account names, phone numbers and PINs had been exposed. The company said it had proactively reset all PINs for those accounts. It said Metro by T-Mobile, Boost and former Sprint prepaid customers did not have their names or PINs exposed. Foreign Government-Supported Hackers Attack US Treasury: Sources The US intelligence community fears that hackers have used a tool similar to the one they used to attack the Treasury Department to gain access to other government agencies. Onboard experts The company first announced the discovery of “unauthorized access” to its data on Monday. He said he immediately began investigating the claims and brought in “the world’s leading cybersecurity experts” to help. The company said it immediately located and shut down the access point that it believed was used to illegally access the servers. T-Mobile said it was taking immediate steps to help protect everyone who might be at risk from the cyberattack and was offering all those affected two years of free identity protection services. Company officials advised all of their post-paid customers to proactively change their PINs. The company said it would publish a single web page on Wednesday with information on how customers can further protect themselves. He said the investigation was continuing. * Some of the information for this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications; or, follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
Public Healthwearebreakingnews.com

TSA Will Extend The Mandate Of Masks In US Transportation.

(CNN) – The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will extend its mask-wearing mandate in federal transportation until January 18, the agency confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The mandate expired on September 13. The TSA said the purpose of the directive is “to minimize the spread of covid-19 in public transportation.” The spread...

