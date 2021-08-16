The US Investigates The Tesla’s Autopilot System After Several Accidents | Voice Of America
The U.S. Department of Transportation has opened an investigation into automaker Tesla’s autopilot system after 11 accidents were reported since 2018, resulting in 17 injuries and one death. In a report, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that investigators found that in each of the accidents, multiple Tesla models encountered first aid scenes and “subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved in those scenes. ” The report said that most of the incidents occurred after dark, and each of the accident scenes involved scene control measures such as first responders, flares, an illuminated arrow board and road cones. In each case, the Teslas were confirmed to have been activated on either autopilot or traffic-conscious cruise control during the approach to accidents. Tesla improves its autopilot Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla says improvements will be released in the coming weeks via a software update. The report explains that Tesla’s autopilot system, the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), allows the vehicle to maintain its speed and stay centered in the lane. With ADAS activated, the driver still has primary responsibility for identifying road obstacles or “adverse maneuvers from neighboring vehicles.” The report notes that NHTSA’s Office of Defect Investigation (ODI) has opened an investigation of autopilot systems on Tesla Y, X, S and 3 models from the years 2014 to 2021. It is estimated to involve 765,000 vehicles . The agency said it would look at how the autopilot ensures that Tesla drivers are paying attention to the road. The company’s owner’s manuals instruct drivers to keep their hands on the wheel, but the autopilot continues to function even if drivers only touch the wheel occasionally. * Some of the information in this report came from the Associated Press, Reuters and AFP. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications; or, follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.wearebreakingnews.com
