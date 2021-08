What to expect from the Sooners this upcoming season. Last season: 9-2 (6-2 in the Big 12) Coach: Lincoln Riley (45-8 lifetime record as a head coach) Spencer Rattler, QB: Rattler is the latest in a growing list of QBs to play for Lincoln Riley who looks poised to be a very high pick in the NFL draft. Baker Mayfield went No. 1 overall in 2018, Kyler Murray went No. 1 overall in 2019 and Jalen Hurts went in the second round of the 2020 draft. Rattler, a redshirt sophomore this fall, was national freshman of the year last year in his first full season as a starter. Since it’s his third year on campus this fall, he is eligible to make the leap to the NFL draft at the end of this season. If his 2021 looks anything like his 2020, he could be the first QB off the board in next spring’s draft.