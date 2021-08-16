Cancel
Gatlinburg, TN

Macedonia News

By Lou McQuary Special to the Gazette
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLou and Larry McQuary went to the Smoky Mountains August 11-15. The first day they went to Chimney’s Roadside Park and ate a picnic lunch beside the bubbling mountain stream. Then they went to Cade’s Cove. They knew it was the wrong time of day to see much wildlife and sure enough there weren’t any animals in the meadow. They usually see lots of deer, turkey, and other small wildlife but nothing was stirring. They had never been this late in the season before and didn’t realize how the hot weather would keep them from coming out during the daytime. But they were delightfully surprised when they saw a lot of cars pulled over on the trail. Four bear had been spotted in a wild cherry tree, a mamma bear and 3 cubs. The mamma bear was “going to town” eating wild cherries and every time she would move to a new branch, the whole tree would shake. The cubs were very agile, climbing around easily. The bears were aware they had company. Every so often they would gaze down at the crowd that had gathered and would just keep on munching. It didn’t seem to bother them at all that there was quite an audience enjoying their presence. The wild berries are very small, but that didn’t seem to discourage the bears. It was obvious that they were thoroughly enjoying the treat. The McQuarys have been to the mountains several times and have never had such an up close and natural encounter with bears. so this was an exciting adventure.

