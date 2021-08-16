Cancel
Iowa State

Senator Chuck Grassley visits IARN booth at Iowa State Fair | Cattle Market Transparency

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley for coming by our booth at the Iowa State Fair today! Check out our video below where we discuss this year's fair, last night's Field of Dreams MLB game and cattle market transparency legislation.

Related
Iowa StateWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

On Iowa Politics: Was elected GOP ignoring MTG and Gaetz at Iowa State Fair?

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: DeJear is running, party crashers, leaving Afghanistan, and Biden vs Reynolds. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.
Congress & Courtsleadercourier-times.com

Commentary – Miller testifies in Washington, D.C.

Shane Miller was recently named Group President, Tyson Fresh Meats. One of the first items on his schedule was to go to Washington, D.C. to appear before the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary. The hearing was called “Beefing up Competition: Examining America’s Food Supply Chain” and led by Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa.
Iowa Statekyoutv.com

Thousands visit Iowa State Fair as Delta looms

DES MOINES, Iowa (KYOU) - One of the biggest fairs in the nation amid a global pandemic. It’s all taking place in Des Moines at the Iowa State Fair. With thousands of new cases, it leaves the concern for many of contracting the fast-spreading Delta variant. But for others, it’s just another day at the fair.
Iowa Statekmaland.com

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson Iowa State Fair

Iowa 1st District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson comments on the Iowa State Fair experience and talks about her new EATS Act, designed at blocking state laws from disrupting interstate trade. This is designed in response to California's "Prop 12", which dictates to the other 49 states how they can raise their pork if they want to do business there or even ship their products through the state.
Iowa StatePosted by
Axios

No lines at the Iowa State Fair's COVID vaccine booth

There's not too much foot traffic over at the Iowa State Fair's COVID-19 vaccine booth. Axios reviewed the Hy-Vee pharmacy booth's attendance and vaccine numbers, and found that few people are getting their shots. Why it matters: Just over half (51%) of Iowans have been fully vaccinated, according to The...
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Feenstra, Thompson tout derecho relief under WHIP+

IARN — Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra and House Ag Committee Ranking Member GT Thompson of Pennsylvania stopped by IARN’s booth at the Iowa State Fair Wednesday morning to discuss the WHIP+ Reauthorization Act. Late last month, the House Ag Committee unanimously passed a bill that makes 2020 derecho damage eligible...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Meet the Democrat who says she can beat Chuck Grassley in 2022

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) was one of 19 Republicans who rebuked Donald Trump and voted for the bipartisan infrastructure deal, but just one day earlier was on the floor of the Senate defending the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Fmr. Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA), who’s running to challenge Sen. Grassley in 2022, says it shows how Sen. Grassley has “given up on America.”Aug. 14, 2021.
Iowa Statenonpareilonline.com

Grassley and Reynolds: Iowa working to relocate Afghan refugees

U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, said state and federal officials must and are working to resettle Afghan refugees fleeing the rapid collapse and takeover of the country’s government and armed forces by the Taliban. “(Iowa) Gov. (Kim) Reynolds made very clear today that in the spirit of (former Iowa Gov.)...
Congress & Courtshamburgreporter.com

Q and A with Chuck Grassley

Q: What’s in the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure package for Iowa?. A: For years, Iowans have urged elected leaders to work together in Washington to reach consensus on public works projects vital to economic growth, competitiveness and opportunity in our state. In August, the Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package...
Iowa StateKCCI.com

Chris Crossing Iowa: Nothing compares to the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nothing compares to the Iowa State Fair, so it seemed only fitting that Chief Meteorologist Chris Gloninger add the fair as a stop on his “Chris Crossing Iowa” tour. KCCI’s resident fair expert Cynthia Fodor showed Chris the sights, sounds and foods of the Iowa State...
Iowa StateRadio Iowa

USS Iowa crew dive into the action at the Iowa State Fair

From livestock shows to midway rides and plenty of tasty things on sticks, the skipper and several crew members from the U.S.S. Iowa submarine are soaking in the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines today. Commander Quintin James says he and the others will be easy to pick out among...
Iowa StateOskaloosa Herald

It's not heaven, it's the Iowa State Fair

Last week, the world-famous Iowa State Fair officially kicked off after a year hiatus. From humble beginnings in Fairfield 167-years ago, the Iowa State Fair is a bucket list event that has attracted millions of people from across the world. With hundreds of forms of entertainment for all ages, it is easy to see why so people many travel so far to be here. It also serves as the largest agricultural and industrial exposition in the state, showcasing Iowa’s farmers, small businesses, and community leaders.
Iowa StateAmes Tribune

Daily attendance figures for the 2021 Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair is expected to draw more than 1 million people again this year. According to fair officials, 77,700 people visited the fairgrounds on Day One Thursday, about 7,000 less than Day One of the last fair, in 2019. The fair first topped 1 million visitors in 2002,...
Iowa State1380kcim.com

Iowa Families Can Win $1,000 For Their Child’s Education With Visit To College Savings Iowa Booth During Iowa State Fair

The 2021 Iowa State Fair began on Thursday, and State Treasurer, Michael Fitzgerald will be giving visiting families the chance to win $1,000 for their child’s College Savings Iowa account. Fitzgerald and his staff will be at their booth in the Varied Industries Building for the duration of the fair. Registering to win is as easy as visiting their booth and filling out a quick form. College Savings Iowa is a 529 plan that allows anyone, including parents, relatives and friends, to contribute to a child’s account to be used on future education expenses. Earnings from each account are federally tax deferred, and participants can deduct up to $3,474 from their state taxable income in 2021. Fitzgerald says, “As a parent and grandparent, I realize how fast time flies. Saving for education early can give your loved ones the financial support they need to pursue their dreams. College Savings Iowa can help you get them there.” For more information on the program, visit www.CollegeSavingsIowa.com or call them directly at 888-672-9116.
KCCI.com

Big changes set for the 2021 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — After a two-year absence -- the Iowa State Fair got running bright and early this morning, but with a lot of changes since the last time visitors were at the fair in 2019. Fairgoers will notice the first big change at the entrance gate. For the...

