Senator Chuck Grassley visits IARN booth at Iowa State Fair | Cattle Market Transparency

The 2021 Iowa State Fair began on Thursday, and State Treasurer, Michael Fitzgerald will be giving visiting families the chance to win $1,000 for their child’s College Savings Iowa account. Fitzgerald and his staff will be at their booth in the Varied Industries Building for the duration of the fair. Registering to win is as easy as visiting their booth and filling out a quick form. College Savings Iowa is a 529 plan that allows anyone, including parents, relatives and friends, to contribute to a child’s account to be used on future education expenses. Earnings from each account are federally tax deferred, and participants can deduct up to $3,474 from their state taxable income in 2021. Fitzgerald says, “As a parent and grandparent, I realize how fast time flies. Saving for education early can give your loved ones the financial support they need to pursue their dreams. College Savings Iowa can help you get them there.” For more information on the program, visit www.CollegeSavingsIowa.com or call them directly at 888-672-9116.