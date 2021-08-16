East Fork firefighters douse commercial building fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A firefighter was struck by a car while battling a stove fire in East Baltimore Wednesday. Officials said crews responded to the 3700 block of Lyndale Ave for a reported fire at a two-story row home. While operating a fire hydrant, the firefighter was struck by a vehicle. Officials said the firefighter suffered minor injuries. Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now 🔥STOVE FIRE🔥3700 blk Lyndale Av 21213#BelairEdison@TonyGlover13#BMORESBravest handling a stove fire in a 2 story row home. While operating at the fire hydrant, a Firefighter was struck by a civilian vehicle. #BCFDEMS treating minor injuries. @BaltimorePolice @FOP3 called. pic.twitter.com/WYFvh88vuI — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 11, 2021