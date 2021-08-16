Cancel
Accidents

East Fork firefighters douse commercial building fire

By Staff Reports
Record-Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters responded to a multiple-alarm fire in a commercial structure just after midnight Sunday. The first firefighters arrived in the 2500 block of Business Parkway to find heavy smoke pouring from the roof and that the automatic sprinklers were going off. Battalion Chief Troy Valenzuela said the alarm came in...

