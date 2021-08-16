Kids Pasta Project: Kids serving the community
Sunshine DeHerrera plans to be a chef when she grows up. After a COVID exposure at camp sidelined many of the young cooks who would normally prepare lasagna for a Kids’ Pasta Project dinner, the blond 10-year-old wielded her spoon like a pro as she supervised novice adult volunteers layering half-a-dozen vast casseroles with freshly-crafted pasta, savory homemade sauce, and grated cheese. The resulting meal, presented on July 26 as a benefit for North Fork Senior Connections, was so delicious that one diner declared it “The best pasta I’ve ever eaten” — and she’s been taste-testing for 89 years.www.deltacountyindependent.com
