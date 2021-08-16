Kids Pasta Project: Kids serving the community

If you’re tired of hearing, There’s NOTHING fun to do in this house,” or “Can I watch a show? I’m so bored,” you’ve come to the right place. While I have an appreciation for electronics and the 20 minutes of silence that comes with them, there’s only so much Kid’s Youtube one person can take. Let’s face it, summer days can be long. Especially during times of bad weather, it can be difficult to find ways to entertain kids, and ultimately prevent them from punching each other in the living room.