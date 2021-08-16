Two Museums You Can Visit in One Day
Oshkosh is home to numerous museums. Visitors can easily spend a day or a whole weekend visiting museums. Everyone has a different reason for visiting a museum, and no matter your interest, one of these museums in Oshkosh will have something you like. What’s even better; two of these museums are next-door neighbors! The Oshkosh Public Museum and the Paine Art Center and Gardens are both conveniently located on Algoma Blvd. Read more about these great museums.www.visitoshkosh.com
