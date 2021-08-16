Buena Vista man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for illegal sale, possession of firearms

CAMDEN – A Buena Vista Township man was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for illegally selling and possessing firearms, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said Monday. Brandon Groce, 37, of the Newtonville section of the township, was sentenced Monday after previously pleading guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler to charges of illegally engaging in the business of dealing in firearms and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.