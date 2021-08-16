Empire State of Mind: Jay-Z Partners With Fanatics Sportsbook for New York Bid

In a recent partnership between Roc Nation Sports, owned by Jay-z, and GameSquare, traditional athletes could lead to esports gaming. It’s no secret that esports is growing in popularity and monetary value. Through this Roc Nation Sports partnership, Jay-Z’s group could lead to live streaming events, esports, and gaming content production for athletes. This is for sure a huge move for the major names attached to Roc Nation Sports. The two companies sound like they will leverage their strengths to bring sports athletes into the ever-growing esports spotlight in manners that fit them. That’s the important part. You don’t want someone who prefers to play FPS and never plays RPGs to show up at a Final Fantasy XIV event, after all. This is a completely different direction from traditional athletes investing directly into esports orgs.