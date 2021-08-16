Empire State of Mind: Jay-Z Partners With Fanatics Sportsbook for New York Bid
Fanatics is an American online retailer of “licensed sportswear, sports equipment, and merchandise”. Michael G. Rubin founded Fanatics in 1995 and the company’s headquarters are in Jacksonville, Florida. Subsidiaries of Fanatics include Lids, Majestic Athletics, Kitbag, and more. Rubin is hoping to expand the company beyond sports merchandise and apparel into gaming, ticketing, and media. As part of its efforts to expand, Fanatics secured $325 million from investors including Jay-Z and Roc Nation. Fanatics is now valued at $18 billion.www.lineups.com
