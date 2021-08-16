Murder suspect is arrested at motel in Fontana
A suspect who was being sought for allegedly murdering a man during a carjacking incident in Jurupa Valley was arrested at a motel in Fontana, authorities said. Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, in coordination with investigators from the Central Homicide Unit, located the suspect, Eric Darryl Martinez, 29, at a motel on the 10000 block of Sierra Avenue, the Sheriff's Department said in a news release on Aug. 16.www.fontanaheraldnews.com
Comments / 0