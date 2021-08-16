Cancel
WKU President Reflects on 'Challenging' Past Year, Charts New Course in Opening Convocation

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a year-and-a-half of disruptions brought on by COVID-19, Western Kentucky University hit the reset button on Monday by looking ahead to the new academic year. President Timothy Caboni delivered the annual opening convocation to faculty and staff. Although a much sparser crowd than in typical years filed into Van Meter Hall for the speech, it was a return to something closer to normal. The annual address was delivered virtually last year. This year, those wanting to hear the speech could do so either in person or online.

www.wkyufm.org

