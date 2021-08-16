WKU President Reflects on 'Challenging' Past Year, Charts New Course in Opening Convocation
Following a year-and-a-half of disruptions brought on by COVID-19, Western Kentucky University hit the reset button on Monday by looking ahead to the new academic year. President Timothy Caboni delivered the annual opening convocation to faculty and staff. Although a much sparser crowd than in typical years filed into Van Meter Hall for the speech, it was a return to something closer to normal. The annual address was delivered virtually last year. This year, those wanting to hear the speech could do so either in person or online.www.wkyufm.org
