This Futuristic Lincoln Anniversary Concept Car was Designed by Students

techeblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not uncommon for students to design vehicles for companies, but rarely do they get made into full-sized concepts, like the Lincoln “Anniversary”. This four-passenger vehicle leverages its digital technology to enable its passengers to connect the present as well as the past. In a short film featuring the vehicle, Julianne and Greg set out to revisit some favorite spots from their youth for their 30th anniversary from their youth. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.

