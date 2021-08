(New London MN-) At 7 a.m. Saturday 55 cars and some motorcycles that are least 106-year-old began chugging their way from New London to New Brighton. The 100 mile trip recreates the annual London to Brighton car run in England, and has been going on in Central Minnesota since 1987. The auto officianados have been in the New London area all this past week, taking tours and showing off their ancient iron. One of them is Rob Heyen of Lincoln Nebraska. This is his 13th New London to New Brighton car run and says people along the route love to cheer them on...